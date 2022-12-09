Read full article on original website
Mateo Navarro lifts Easthampton boys basketball over Hampshire, 56-45
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. AMHERST ― Playing at the Mullins Center can mean a lot of different things for the high school athletes competing in the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
Brody Fay, Chicopee Comp boys basketball fight to the finish in 62-57 win over Chicopee (photos)
AMHERST - With composure and prowess, Chicopee Comp boys basketball showed no signs of stopping as it was able to defeat Chicopee, 62-57, at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Sunday afternoon. In front of a packed crowd at the Mullins Center, it was the Colts who came away with the victory in their season opener.
Griffin Collins, third quarter run powers Longmeadow boys basketball past rival East Longmeadow, 49-33 (photos)
EAST LONGMEADOW — The first half of Friday night’s showdown between East Longmeadow and Longmeadow looked like a high-intensity, season-opening rivalry game.
UMass men’s basketball runs away from Hofstra in second half, improves to 8-2
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team used a 22-2 scoring run midway through the second half to take control in a 71-56 win over Hofstra at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday night in the Barclays Center. Tafara Gapare jump-started the run...
PVIAC Late Meet Week 1: South Hadley’s Abigail Gelinas, Chicopee Comp’s Marcos Henriquez highlight opening week
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. PVIAC Late Meet 1 Results: Top 3 finishers from each event. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III receives scholarship offer from Virginia Tech, goes on official visit
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III went on an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Dohn. If you purchase a product or register for...
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
Holyoke Dean Tech’s co-op fair matches students with future employers
HOLYOKE — At a job fair hosted Thursday at Holyoke High School Dean Campus, students met with representatives from 35 companies. Their resumes were at the ready and they were eager to meet with future employers. If they qualified, the students would intern with local businesses to hone skills...
Feds hire consultant to look at dredging 2 clogged Congamond Lake outlets
SOUTHWICK — The Lake Management Committee said last week that the Natural Resources and Conservation Service has signed a contract with a consultant to explore the costs and processes needed to dredge Great Brook and Canal Brook. Committee Chair Dick Grannells told the rest of the committee on Dec....
Single family residence sells in Westfield for $469,500
Ivan Curdov acquired the property at 35 Furrowtown Road, Westfield, from Joshua A Purinton and Lauren D Purinton on Nov. 16, 2022. The $469,500 purchase price works out to $188 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
People in Business: Dec. 12, 2022
Elms College announced seven members named to the Board of Trustees. Kathleen L. Bernardo, an attorney and partner at Bulkley Richardson who leads the real estate practice group. Bernardo received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and her law degree from Suffolk Law School;. Lawrence F. Eagan, president...
Gas in Springfield area falls to $3.46 even as state prices higher than national average
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of gas averages $3.46 in greater Springfield, according to the most recent results of AAA’s weekly price survey released Monday. That’s down from $3.56 last week and $3.84 a month ago but still higher than the $3.34 recorded a year ago. The average...
Toy for Joy 2022: Actor Peter Scolari remembered with Toy for Joy donation from a friend
Peter Scolari won three Emmy nominations for his role on the hit 1980s series, “Newhart,” but to West Springfield native David Horgan, his friend’s impact went far beyond his portrayal of a yuppie TV producer on a hit comedy show. “What Peter did for kids in this...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
Overnight detour begins for Northampton drivers during I-91 work
Roads surrounding Exit 23 off Interstate 91 in Northampton will be closed overnight for the next three weeks, authorities said. The exit connects the highway to Route 5, also known as Mount Tom Road. Beginning Sunday night, construction work each night will close part of Exit 23 and a section of Route 5 that travels under the highway, according to the Northampton Police Department.
