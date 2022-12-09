Read full article on original website
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
'Heartbroken' Fans React To 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries: 'He's The Husband Charles Could Never Be To Diana'
Millions of fans and critics alike have already tuned into the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was finally released on Thursday, December 8. While many viewers found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story fascinating, others claimed their mouths spewed words full of lies. The first episode of the bombshell special took viewers back in time to the Duke of Sussex's childhood, as he opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed at the age of 36.MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED FOR HYPOCRITICALLY PREACHING FORGIVENESS WHILE HOLDING GRUDGE AGAINST HER FATHER"If you watch the...
'Self-Obsessed Narcissism': Princess Diana's Butler Calls On King Charles III To Strip Harry & Meghan Of Royal Titles Over Netflix Docuseries
Princess Diana's former butler said King Charles III should not tolerate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out against the royal family, suggesting he strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. Paul Burrell chatted with Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing his thoughts about the couple's explosive six-episode Netflix docuseries which explores the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their full-time senior roles.Volume I is set to be released on December 8 and Volume II will...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK - OLD
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than...
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Diana’s ex-butler claims Meghan and Harry should lose royal titles as couple arrives in NYC
Princess Diana’s former longtime butler Paul Burrell claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of the trailer for their “explosive” royal-bashing Netflix docuseries. The ex-servant dropped the bombshell during an interview with New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. “You’re King Charles, what on earth do you [do] given that one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son?” prompted Morgan, 57, who also hosts “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation. “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” replied the retired...
Harry & Meghan film is high stakes for former royals – and for Netflix
The biggest surprise of this week’s release of a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary is that it appeared at all. Amid speculation that the programme – entitled Harry & Meghan – was still being edited or had been delayed until next year, here, finally, was a commitment that the tell-all would soon make it to the air.
Prince Harry warns public about Royal Family in first Netflix trailer for Harry and Meghan
Netflix has released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated documentary featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Watch below:. Described as a 'Netflix global event' per the official description, the documentary will include interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plus intimate home videos of their new life in the US.
Former royal aide says Palace must ‘reject’ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘lies’
The wait is almost over: the first three-episode instalment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, hits the streaming platform on Thursday. The two trailers have already sparked some strong reactions, with a former royal aide now calling for non-disclosure agreements to be lifted to allow those who worked with the couple to speak out, as well as pushing for Buckingham Palace to respond to the series.
Piers Morgan goes off on 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix show, slams 'disgraceful' comparisons to Princess Diana
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the upcoming Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary and says he expects it to be full of lies
Harry and Meghan’s tell-all series hits Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired on Netflix amid fears of bombshell allegations against the royal family.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday, with the Windsors steeling themselves for the revelations in the first three episodes.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR— Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022In the opening scenes, began with a written statement on black background saying it was a “first hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen...
BBC
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
Prince Harry says Meghan is ‘so similar to’ Princess Diana: ‘She has the same confidence’
Prince Harry sees a lot of similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana . The Duke of Sussex spoke on Netflix’s new documentary series Harry & Meghan about his wife having the same confidence and empathy as his late mother. RELATED: Meghan Markle explains why she wanted...
Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'
Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days."We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks...
Meghan says royal family were ‘destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show airs
The Duchess of Sussex has said that the royal family were “destroying” her and the Duke of Sussex as the couple’s Netflix documentary series releases the first three episodes.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK...
Meghan & Archie Share Sweet Moment With Princess Diana Pic in Doc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping his late mom Princess Diana's memory alive. In the first episode of the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 8,...
No 10 dismisses minister’s call for Netflix ‘boycott’ over Harry and Meghan show
Downing Street has dismissed a Government minister’s call for a “boycott” of Netflix over its documentary with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he called them “utterly irrelevant”.No 10 also said on Friday that Rishi Sunak does not back another Tory MP’s attempt to bring legislation that could strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.The couple have received criticism over the six-part series for apparently attacking British institutions as they discussed their experiences including racism.Employment minister Guy Opperman described them as “clearly a very troubled couple” but said they had faced “unacceptable” press intrusion.“I would urge everyone to...
