OK! Magazine

'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air

The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
OK! Magazine

Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler

Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg On Why She Doesn’t Believe ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist

During a recent episode of The View, the ladies discussed which movies and television shows probably wouldn’t be made in today’s culture. The segment was brought up after actress Mindy Kaling talked about how the popular show The Office would probably be canceled because it can be so inappropriate. This led Whoopi Goldberg to bring up other movies and shows, including Blazing Saddles, on The View.
People

Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Will Prevents Unauthorized Biopics About Her Life: Just 'Try It'

"In my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it,'" the actress said on Tuesday's episode of The View A Whoopi Goldberg biopic isn't coming anytime soon. On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, and her co-hosts discussed Netflix's controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as the late actress. Host Sunny Hostin shared that she has previously asked the Sister Act star about this topic as it relates to Goldberg's life. RELATED: Keke Palmer Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Dream Casting:...

