‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: It Looks Like Cameron Is in Trouble in the Finale

By Amanda Mullen
 3 days ago

The White Lotus Season 2 is coming up on its finale, and fans will soon know whose bodies were found during the premiere. Just about every character is currently in danger, but it looks like Cameron (Theo James) could be in serious trouble during the last episode. Not only will he find himself on the receiving end of Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) rage, but he could get into trouble with Lucia (Simona Tabasco). Could that trouble mean Cameron dies in The White Lotus Season 2 finale?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwIJe_0jcbUI3300
Theo James as Cameron Sullivan | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The preview for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale shows Cameron in trouble

The White Lotus fans are worried about everyone from Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) to Albie (Adam DiMarco) as we approach season 2’s final chapter. However, the preview for The White Lotus Season 2 finale sees one character in physical danger: Cameron.

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 sees Cameron spending more time with Harper (Aubrey Plaza), supposedly with the goal of vouching for Ethan. But Ethan quickly becomes jealous of his friend, especially after he and Harper venture to their hotel room alone. It remains unclear if anything happened between the two. It doesn’t seem to matter, though, as Ethan will spend the finale consumed by jealousy.

Judging by the preview, that jealousy will tip over into violence. One shot shows Ethan punching Cameron in the water, a surefire sign that Cameron is in trouble in “Arrivederci.” He also has him in a headlock later on, meaning Cameron could drown during the course of their fight.

With Daphne all alone during The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, it’s possible Cameron is one of the bodies found this season. And Ethan isn’t the only one who poses a threat to his college friend as we approach the final episode.

Lucia still hasn’t gotten her money

In addition to finding himself on Ethan’s bad side during The White Lotus Season 2 finale, Cameron still has another enemy to deal with before this outing concludes: Lucia.

Cameron and Lucia sleep together when Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper spend the night in Noto. However, Cameron never pays Lucia for the experience — or the drugs. With Alessio determined to get back the money Lucia owes him, Cameron could wind up on his radar. Lucia may also be driven to violence to get what she’s owed, especially if the Di Grassos can’t help her out of her predicament.

Needless to say, Cameron’s in trouble, even if his fight with Ethan proves a red herring. So, will Cameron die in The White Lotus Season 2 finale? Several characters seem like promising contenders, but Cameron is up there when it comes to possibilities.

Will Cameron die in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 finale?

We’ll have to keep watching to see if Cameron dies during The White Lotus Season 2 finale, but several clues point to that outcome.

Apart from Ethan’s violence in the preview, the final shot suggests he and Harper could land in serious trouble. “What’s going to happen to us?” she asks him. And while some fans have interpreted this as a question about the future of their relationship, it may have a darker meaning. Perhaps she’s worried about the consequences of killing Cameron, as such a turn would weigh heavily on both of them.

Daphne’s behavior also raises eyebrows, as she’s gone out of her way to mess with her husband throughout the season. That doesn’t necessarily mean she wants him dead. However, she leads Ethan somewhere in the preview, almost conspiratorially. She also seems content to be on her own when the bodies are discovered, begging the question of what happened to Cameron — and why she isn’t looking for him.

The White Lotus Season 2 finale airs on HBO on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

