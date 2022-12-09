Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer.

The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed going north.

Shaver said his wife, Charon, saw a woman on the opposite side of the tracks, but it is undetermined if she was waving for her to drive cross.

According to David Shaver, when she crossed, both the car and train were moving slowly and collided. The car’s airbags deployed and it is now totaled.

David said when he arrived, she had gas leaking on her with minor cuts and bruises. She is expected to be released from the hospital. David said he is grateful that locals responded quickly to make sure his wife was okay.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.