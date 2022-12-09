ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

NBC News

Florida woman sues Kraft for $5M, saying Velveeta shells & cheese takes longer to prepare than packaging claims

Velveeta’s tagline might be “liquid gold,” but a woman in Florida has declared the company owes her quite a few pieces of silver. On Nov. 18, Florida resident Amanda Ramirez sued the Kraft Heinz Co. for at least $5 million over what she claims is deceptive and fraudulent packaging. Ramirez says that because Kraft’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese Microwavable Shell Pasta takes longer than 3½ minutes to prepare even though its packing states “ready in 3½ minutes,” that constitutes fraud.
The Independent

Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Holiday Menu Item

'Tis the season for the Holiday Pie! As Starbucks hands out red cups and fast-food restaurant chains debut their seasonal menus, McDonald's is getting into the Christmas spirit by bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings – the Holiday Pie. According to Chew Boom, the Holiday Pie is now popping up at McDonald's locations nationwide.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Mashed

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Food & Wine

Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal

In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
Mashed

Beloved Ice Cream Chains Struggling To Survive

Most of us have nostalgic happy memories of times spent with ice cream chains on hot summer days. But many of the places where we once ate ice cream and frozen yogurt have started to close. As companies saw the success of frozen treat franchises around them, they hopped on the trend until the market became oversaturated. And one can only eat so much ice cream.
TheStreet

McDonald's Launches a Whole New Kind of Restaurant

Digital-forward restaurants are some of the fast-food industry's most controversial new developments -- some see them as a way to cut the use of staff and speed up the ordering process while others describe them as too automated and soulless for their tastes. In the last year, chicken chain Wingstop...
Mashed

TikTok Is In Disbelief Over The Size Of Custom McDonald's Burger

Forget the Quarter Pounder or Big Mac — McDonald's churned out a new, larger burger that is absolutely massive. The catch is, it was custom ordered by TikToker Anthony Villegas, who challenged his local McDonald's to rise to the occasion and make "the biggest burger they ever made." Villegas,...
The Associated Press

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Monday. He said he expected the indictment would be unsealed Tuesday. Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III.
