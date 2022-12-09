Read full article on original website
The Christmas Cranberry Martini 🍸
This Christmas Cranberry Martini will have you “rockin around the Christmas tree” for sure!. The Christmas Cranberry MartiniPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Not only does this martini look like Christmas in a cup, but it is incredibly smooth with an amazing sweet tart flavor (Buyer beware!) With the fresh lime flavor mixed with Cointreau and the festive ruby-red cranberry juice and the gorgeous garnish of cranberries and rosemary. Your senses will have you transported right up to the north pole! This cocktail is as gorgeous as it is compulsively sip-able.
Brandy Alexander
This retro dessert cocktail deserves a spot at your next dinner party. The Brandy Alexander, also known as the Alexander #2, is a derivative of the aptly named Alexander #1. The original Alexander was first printed in Hugo Ensslin’s 1916 cookbook Recipes for Mixed Drinks. The Alexander’s origins are a little murky, but historian Barry Popik says the most plausible story is from an event designed in honor of the fictional character Phoebe Snow. Hosted at the famous New York City restaurant Rector’s, their resident bartender Tony Alexander supposedly mixed gin, crème de cacao, and cream to match Snow’s pristinely white outfit. Eventually, someone swapped the gin in the recipe for brandy, and the rest is history.
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Honey Crisp Sangria - The Taste of The Holiday Season
I live in Upstate New York, when I tell you my home is surrounded by apple orchards, I mean it's literally surrounded by apple orchards. My all time favorite apple is the Honey Crisp, It has the best crunch and that sweet, tart flavor in unbeatable. I could eat myself into an apple coma, picking these little gems right off the tree. If you've never had an apple straight off the tree, you have no idea what your missing, those apples you get at the grocery store DO NOT COMPARE!! Any reason to add apples to our plate OR glasses is a must during this time of year.
Puff and Jam Flowers
These are a hard cookie to categorize, but essentially they’re a pastry cookie, a toast and jam affair but in handheld crunchy, flaky, buttery, jammy form. Did your brain just explode? The best part is that they are a complete breeze to make. If you haven’t already been converted to a store-bought puff pastry, now is the time, my friend. I keep a log of puff pastry in the freezer from time to time when I want to feel fancy but have only 15 minutes.
Frosted Cranberry Kir Royale
The classic Kir Royale, an elegant Champagne cocktail made with creme de cassis (a sweet garnet-colored liqueur made from blackcurrants) gets the holiday treatment thanks to a double dose of cranberries. Tart cranberry juice balances the sweetness of the liqueur, and a garnish of fresh cranberries rolled in sugar gives each Champagne flute or coupe a frosted, festive look.
The Town That Panettone Built
Nicola Fiasconaro pulls a floppy mass of panettone dough off of a conveyor belt, plops it onto a steel work table, and shapes the buttery, fruit-studded goop into a perfect little round. The legendary pastry chef makes it look easy, despite the dough’s reputation as impossible. Fiasconaro, who deflects when asked for his age, has been making artisan, naturally leavened, tradition-rich Sicilian panettone for over 30 years, ever since he started baking the traditionally Northern Italian bread at his father’s Sicilian bakery alongside traditional Southern offerings of cannoli, cassata, and ice cream. This is a man who has baked panettone for not one, not two, but three different popes. He could make — and probably has made — panettone with his eyes closed.
Chocolate Chess Pie
This chocolate chess pie is a family fave that I only make around the holidays. My son is a huge fan of buttermilk pie, but I wanted to open his eyes to other kinds of pies. Chess pie is similar to buttermilk pie, but it includes cornmeal, which adds texture and rises to the top to create a great crust. While chocolate isn’t traditional for chess pie, I add it as my own delicious twist.
