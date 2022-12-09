ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Carefull, Cetera Financial Group to Help Protect Aging Client Assets, Ease Wealth Transfers for Advisors

Carefull announced a partnership with Cetera Financial Group, which claims to be a leading financial services firm and one of America’s “largest” networks of financial professionals. Through a collaborative partnership, Cetera financial professionals now “have access to Carefull’s state-of-the-art technology, which is purpose-built for those aged 55+,...
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com

WealthKernel Partners with tendy- an Educational Investment Platform for Teens

WealthKernel has partnered with tendy, an educational investment platform for UK teens, according to a company statement. tendy will leverage WealthKernal’s trading and custody services that provide investing in stocks and ETFs. By using tendy, parents can get their children to start investing at a young age, establishing habits...
kitco.com

SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
crowdfundinsider.com

Theresa Le: Chief Claims Officer at Cowbell Explains Why Cyber Insurance Is Critical

We recently connected with Theresa Le Chief Claims Officer at Cowbell, which claims to be the leader in cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Cowbell is the provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and the “pioneer” of Adaptive Cyber Insurance. Cowbell reportedly “delivers standalone cyber coverage tailored to the unique needs of each business.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Union Bank of the Philippines, Hex Trust to Tap into the Metaverse

Union Bank of Philippines, a “long-standing” partner of Hex Trust, is expanding their digital asset exposure by “tapping into the metaverse.”. As a continuation of their “Tech-up Pilipinas” advocacy, UnionBank has announced their entrance “to The Sandbox, with the help of Hex Trust’s digital asset custody services.” The process is “in full compliance with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).”
crowdfundinsider.com

Earned Wage Access Fintech Paywatch Acquires $9M to Support Business Expansion Efforts

Earned Wage Access (EWA) service provider Paywatch has reportedly secured $9 million via a pre-Series A funding round that was led by existing investor Third Prime. The investment round also included contributions from Hana Ventures which is the venture division of Hana Financial Group in Korea. Parkwood Corp. and the endowments of Vanderbilt University and University of Illinois Foundation also took part in the raise.
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto.com Releases Proof of Reserves

Crypto.com, which claims it is “trusted” by more than 70 million customers world-wide and the “industry leader” in regulatory compliance, security and privacy certifications, has released its audited Proof of Reserves, “enabling users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on our platform.”
Reuters

Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
cryptopotato.com

SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...

