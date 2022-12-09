Read full article on original website
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Carefull, Cetera Financial Group to Help Protect Aging Client Assets, Ease Wealth Transfers for Advisors
Carefull announced a partnership with Cetera Financial Group, which claims to be a leading financial services firm and one of America’s “largest” networks of financial professionals. Through a collaborative partnership, Cetera financial professionals now “have access to Carefull’s state-of-the-art technology, which is purpose-built for those aged 55+,...
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
crowdfundinsider.com
WealthKernel Partners with tendy- an Educational Investment Platform for Teens
WealthKernel has partnered with tendy, an educational investment platform for UK teens, according to a company statement. tendy will leverage WealthKernal’s trading and custody services that provide investing in stocks and ETFs. By using tendy, parents can get their children to start investing at a young age, establishing habits...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Banking Authority Amends Regulatory Technical Standards on Authentication, Open Banking Provider Tink Comments
Earlier today, the European Banking Authority (EBA) posted an update on certain standards that impact open banking services. One change involves authentication for individual users. CI received a comment from Jan van Vonno, Head of Industry Strategy at Tink – a leading open banking platform. van Vonno had this...
kitco.com
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
crowdfundinsider.com
Theresa Le: Chief Claims Officer at Cowbell Explains Why Cyber Insurance Is Critical
We recently connected with Theresa Le Chief Claims Officer at Cowbell, which claims to be the leader in cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Cowbell is the provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and the “pioneer” of Adaptive Cyber Insurance. Cowbell reportedly “delivers standalone cyber coverage tailored to the unique needs of each business.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Union Bank of the Philippines, Hex Trust to Tap into the Metaverse
Union Bank of Philippines, a “long-standing” partner of Hex Trust, is expanding their digital asset exposure by “tapping into the metaverse.”. As a continuation of their “Tech-up Pilipinas” advocacy, UnionBank has announced their entrance “to The Sandbox, with the help of Hex Trust’s digital asset custody services.” The process is “in full compliance with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).”
crowdfundinsider.com
Earned Wage Access Fintech Paywatch Acquires $9M to Support Business Expansion Efforts
Earned Wage Access (EWA) service provider Paywatch has reportedly secured $9 million via a pre-Series A funding round that was led by existing investor Third Prime. The investment round also included contributions from Hana Ventures which is the venture division of Hana Financial Group in Korea. Parkwood Corp. and the endowments of Vanderbilt University and University of Illinois Foundation also took part in the raise.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto.com Releases Proof of Reserves
Crypto.com, which claims it is “trusted” by more than 70 million customers world-wide and the “industry leader” in regulatory compliance, security and privacy certifications, has released its audited Proof of Reserves, “enabling users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on our platform.”
Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
