The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the public to view a new exhibit. The “Celebrate Our Creative Community” exhibit is designed to highlight professional and amateur artists and to celebrate the creative side of the free programs offered at the library. This exhibit will be on display through the end of the year during the library’s regular hours of operation. A limited amount of work will be available to purchase through the circulation department.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO