Red Devils run past Athenians
FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Niko Roumbakis 5-7 0-0 13, Benny Speaker 3-9 1-2 7, Jack Montes 6-7 1-2 16, Divine Adeyanju 2-7 2-3 6, Ben Worth 5-12 1-2 15, Donovan Loudermill 7-9 0-0 17, Michael Lynch 0-1 0-0, Lamonte McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 28-53 5-9 74. Crawfordsville (2-3): Mason McCarty...
Shirley Mae Harris
Shirley Mae (Dunkin) Harris of Crawfordsville passed away Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, at Ben-Hur Health. She was 89. Shirley worked at the Ben Hur Life Insurance office in downtown Crawfordsville and later in life worked as a receptionist at Impex Manufacturing, near her home. Shirley enjoyed music all of her life. She learned to play the guitar as a child and played into the early years of her adult life. She also enjoyed cooking and reading.
North Montgomery mistakes lead to loss
LINDEN — North Montgomery could not overcome their own mistakes Friday in a 64-50 loss to Seeger. Seven Patriot offensive rebounds and 15 Charger turnovers proved too much for the home team to overcome. Charger Coach Chad Arnold said his team has not grown to the point where they...
Mounties get back on track with win over Greencastle
Greencastle (1-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Sam Gooch 7-13 0-1 15, Anthony Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Nathan Sutherlin 1-1 0-0 2, Boyd Ensley 3-3 0-0 9, Cody Evans 4-6 1-1 11, Jacob Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Hutcheson 8-15 1-2 18; Totals 22-43 2-4 55. Southmont (4-2): Carson Chadd 9-16 1-2...
9th ranked Mustangs showcase dominance in rout of Panthers
Riverton Parke (2-3, 0-1 WRC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mathew Mullins 1-1 0-0 2, Collett Sanders 0-0 0-2 0, Jacob Hopton 0-4 0-0 0, Pierson Robins 2-7 3-4 7, Brandon Todd 2-4 1-3 5, Derron Hazzard 0-6 1-2 1, Ashton Hines 0-7 2-2 2, Carson Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Dimitri Slobodeaniuc 0-1 0-0 0, Nick MacDonald 0-0 0-2 0, Anthony Barton 1-1 0-0 2; Totals 6-31 7-15 19.
CCSC says goodbye to longtime trustee
Crawfordsville Community School Board members said goodbye to longtime trustee Ellen Ball on Thursday during the final regular meeting of the year at Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School. Ball, who has served for 21 years, did not seek another term. Board president Steve McLaughlin publicly thanked Ball for her years...
Mounties swept in DH by SAC foe Danville
SHS 1 7 8 2 - 18 DHS 18 18 20 9 - 65 Southmont (5-7, 0-2 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 0-5 0-0 0 Kenzie. Douglas 0-0 0-0 0 Olivia Gray 1-2 0-0 2 Chelsea Veatch 1-3 4-4 6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-4 1-2 3 Delorean Mason 1-8 1-2...
Celebrating Creativity
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the public to view a new exhibit. The “Celebrate Our Creative Community” exhibit is designed to highlight professional and amateur artists and to celebrate the creative side of the free programs offered at the library. This exhibit will be on display through the end of the year during the library’s regular hours of operation. A limited amount of work will be available to purchase through the circulation department.
Local Record: Dec. 10, 2022
• Bradley Scott Newman, 51, Plainfield, was arrested for failure to appear — 9:41 p.m. • Vandalism in the 900 block of Tuttle Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Cory Mitchell Lane, 34, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine — 11:26 a.m. • Animal...
Indianapolis man arrested for OWI after a hit and run crash
An Indianapolis man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday following a hit and run crash on Interstate 74. According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police, Trooper Davis responded just before 7:20 a.m. to a crash in the eastbound lane of the interstate near the 34 mile-marker.
