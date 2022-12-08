'Country music, just not this country:' Freddy Clarke's Wobbly World takes listeners on a globe-trotting sonic voyage

Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 10 Buddy Holly Songs
For fans of Weezer, the name “Buddy Holly” is especially familiar. Holly is also well known amongst music listeners who enjoy rock and roll songs from the 1950s. Truly, Holly is something of a legend in popular music. With his horn-rimmed glasses, skillful pop hits and that memorable name, the artist is synonymous with a formative era of rock today.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
"I felt like an alien in my own music": Why Blind Guardian returned to their heavy metal roots on The God Machine
How Blind Guardian overcame personal tragedy to return to bombastic heavy metal on The God Machine
‘Radical Ride’ putting in hundreds of ‘action miles’ on Journey for Justice border caravan
Seventy-two-year-old Xan Joi has been driving one of the most recognizable vehicles in the 2,000-mile-long Journey for Justice humanitarian caravan as it makes its way along the entire Southwest border.
thehypemagazine.com
Alt-Country’s The Jared Stout Band Deliver Upbeat, Appalachian Rhythms in New Hit “Luck”
Ending the year on a melodic note, Virginia’s The Jared Stout Band are back with their fun yet introspective new hit “Luck”. Now available on all streaming platforms, “Luck” will not only get you up out of your seat, but it’ll also keep you thinking about how to flip a negative moment on its head and instead, make something positive out of it. Channeling wildly popular Appalachian rhythms, the alt-country powerhouse presents an original melody among soulful vocals that stick in your head from beginning to end. Paired with a dynamic music video, the 6 piece band shows off their undeniable energy, ready to share with LIVE stages in 2023.
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
This Mom Went Viral For Sharing The Free "Baby Box" All New Parents Receive In Scotland, And Americans Can't Help But Compare It To The Crappy Parental Support They Receive In The US
"In America, you get charged for skin-to-skin with your baby."
Comments / 0