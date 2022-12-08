'Country music, just not this country:' Freddy Clarke's Wobbly World takes listeners on a globe-trotting sonic voyage

Ending the year on a melodic note, Virginia’s The Jared Stout Band are back with their fun yet introspective new hit “Luck”. Now available on all streaming platforms, “Luck” will not only get you up out of your seat, but it’ll also keep you thinking about how to flip a negative moment on its head and instead, make something positive out of it. Channeling wildly popular Appalachian rhythms, the alt-country powerhouse presents an original melody among soulful vocals that stick in your head from beginning to end. Paired with a dynamic music video, the 6 piece band shows off their undeniable energy, ready to share with LIVE stages in 2023.

5 DAYS AGO