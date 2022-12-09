Read full article on original website
Family of local teacher imprisoned in Russia speaking out after Brittney Griner’s release
PITTSBURGH — The family of a local teacher detained in Russia wants to know why he’s not on the plane back to America with Brittney Griner. Marc Fogel and Griner both were charged with marijuana-related offenses in Russia. While Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap,...
Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison With Noticeably Cut Locs
Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and fans were quick to quick to notice her noticeable short hair.
‘Welcome home Brittney’: Biden proud to ‘make family whole again’ with Griner release
Joe Biden has spoken of how “proud” he is to reunite Brittney Griner with her family after the WNBA star was released from Russian detention on Thursday (8 December).Ms Griner will return to the US as part of a prisoner exchange which also saw notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was held in an American prison for 12 years, released.“I’m proud that today we have made one more family whole again,” the US president said.“So welcome home, Brittney.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Brittney Griner ‘in good spirits and relieved to be coming home’, Biden saysBrittney Griner ‘in good spirits and relieved to be coming home’, Biden saysWar in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?
'Devastated' family of American prisoner backs Griner deal
The family of an American detained in Russia for nearly four years said Thursday that the Biden administration “made the right decision” in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but they are “devastated” that Paul Whelan remains behind. “As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays,” David Whelan, Paul's brother, said in a statement. “There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home....
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
Idaho Murder Victim's Father Shares Details on Who He Thinks the Killer Is
Police have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killer likely knew the home victims lived in, analysts say
(NewsNation) — Four Idaho college students were attacked as they slept nearly four weeks ago, but precious few facts about the case are known to the general public. Former law enforcement officers, however, see telltale signs of a killer that knew their targets and their environment. “This person has...
Sam Bankman-Fried: Disgraced FTX crypto exchange founder detained in Bahamas at US request
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced.In a tweet, the SDNY said: “USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Monday. He said he expected the indictment would be unsealed Tuesday. Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III.
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Twitter Dissolves Its Trust & Safety Council After Founding Members Resign
Twitter announced it had dissolved its Trust & Safety Council with little advance warning on Monday night, just hours after the company’s former head of trust and safety reportedly had to flee his home over Elon Musk’s baseless claims he had advocated for the sexual activity of children. Members of the council, a volunteer group of experts and civil service organizations that advised the company on user safety issues, received an email informing them the body was no longer “the best structure” to bring “external insights into our product and policy development work.” The email was signed vaguely as coming from “Twitter.” People close to the matter told The Washington Post that the email had been sent less than an hour before a scheduled Zoom meeting between Twitter executives and the council. Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that Yoel Roth, who resigned as head of trust and safety last month, had been forced from his home following an “escalation” of threats against him and his family.Twitter has dissolved the Trust & Safety Council pic.twitter.com/R2wS9BsqA2— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) December 13, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post
newsnationnow.com
Idaho student killings bring solemnity to graduation day
(NewsNation) — What was supposed to be a milestone day filled with accomplishment and pride for hundreds of University of Idaho students became another reminder of the four classmates they lost — including one who was supposed to be among them. The university’s winter graduation included a moment...
Griner swap wasn't what US hoped for, but what it could get
Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s surprise announcement last July lacked any detail, but its meaning was crystal clear.In a rare comment on secret talks, he said the Biden administration had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to end the imprisonment of two Americans: WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.The message was plain, for those closely following the cases: To get Griner and Whelan home, the U.S. would agree to the release of Viktor Bout, an imprisoned Russian arms dealer with the ominous nickname of “the Merchant of Death.” The Russians had made no secret of their desire to...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Police tell residents to stay vigilant
(NewsNation) — The Moscow Police Department in Idaho is seeking more information on the occupants of a white car they believe was near the house where four students were killed last month. Police Captain Roger Lanier said the person or people in the car — described as a 2011...
newsnationnow.com
Hundreds of migrants cross border and wait to be processed as head of DHS plans visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Hundreds of migrants lit small fires Sunday night as they waited in a long line on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing illegally into El Paso. Buses carrying close to 800 migrants arrived from the interior of Mexico at a...
newsnationnow.com
Texas lawmaker wants to ban social media for minors
(NewsNation) — A Texas state lawmaker wants to outlaw social media for teens in the state. Republican state Rep. Jared Patterson filed a bill which would stop Texas youth from using social media platforms. To enforce the ban, the legislation would require those 18 and older to upload a picture of their ID and a photo of themselves holding that ID to create an account. Social media platforms would be required to delete that data after verifying.
newsnationnow.com
Despite heart attack report, Grant Wahl’s death a mystery
(NewsNation) — Many are reeling following Grant Wahl’s death, including colleagues covering the World Cup beside him. Wahl’s death happened so suddenly, and while CBS News reported he suffered a heart attack — his death remains a mystery. Witnesses who were near Wahl when he collapsed...
newsnationnow.com
Retired agent on Pan Am case hopes suspect will tell ‘rest of the story’
(NewsNation) — Richard Marquise wants answers. The retired FBI agent worked on the deadliest terror attack on British soil that has finally yielded a criminal capture more than three decades in the making. On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 fell from the sky. A bomb exploded midair,...
