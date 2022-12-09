Twitter announced it had dissolved its Trust & Safety Council with little advance warning on Monday night, just hours after the company’s former head of trust and safety reportedly had to flee his home over Elon Musk’s baseless claims he had advocated for the sexual activity of children. Members of the council, a volunteer group of experts and civil service organizations that advised the company on user safety issues, received an email informing them the body was no longer “the best structure” to bring “external insights into our product and policy development work.” The email was signed vaguely as coming from “Twitter.” People close to the matter told The Washington Post that the email had been sent less than an hour before a scheduled Zoom meeting between Twitter executives and the council. Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that Yoel Roth, who resigned as head of trust and safety last month, had been forced from his home following an “escalation” of threats against him and his family.Twitter has dissolved the Trust & Safety Council pic.twitter.com/R2wS9BsqA2— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) December 13, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO