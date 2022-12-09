ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff turns in Pro Bowl effort in victory

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff's day didn't start out great, with the Lions going three-and-out to open the contest, and the quarterback firing behind his intended target, DJ Chark, on a fourth down the next series. But Goff settled down and performed at a Pro Bowl level the rest of the way, leading the Lions to a victory.
Detroit News

Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase

Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans react to HUGE statement win over Vikings

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions had a chance to make a huge statement. With a win, they would not only move to within one game of .500 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, but they would also prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North for the foreseeable future. Well, the game just ended, and the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings at Ford Field. Following the conclusion of the game, Detroit Lions fans took to social media to react.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see

Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Lions players applaud 'gutsy' Dan Campbell after win over Vikings

Detroit — Detroit Lions players paused, trying to think of a family-friendly way to describe their head coach and his handling of two critical situations in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. None of them could. "Dude's got some n-ts on him, bro," said second-year right tackle Penei...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons end disappointing road trip with 114-103 loss against Grizzlies

Memphis, Tenn. – The Pistons entered Friday’s primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as losers of six of the last seven meetings. It was a prime opportunity to get over the hump against one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference. However, that dismal trend continued...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings

Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

In the hunt: A look at the Lions' playoff chances with 4 games remaining

Detroit — For at least a few more weeks, December football matters in Detroit. The Lions (6-7) dumped the Minnesota Vikings, 34-23, at Ford Field Sunday to improve their playoff standing, while the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and New York Giants (7-5-1) both hurt their positioning with losses. Seattle lost...
DETROIT, MI

