Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff turns in Pro Bowl effort in victory
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff's day didn't start out great, with the Lions going three-and-out to open the contest, and the quarterback firing behind his intended target, DJ Chark, on a fourth down the next series. But Goff settled down and performed at a Pro Bowl level the rest of the way, leading the Lions to a victory.
Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury on Cardinals' first drive
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
'They know they belong': Lions knock off front-running Vikings; playoff chase gains steam
Detroit — In the Detroit Lions' biggest December home game since 2017, and in front of a sellout crowd at Ford Field, the team denied the Minnesota Vikings a chance to claim the NFC North crown, while bolstering their own playoff hopes. The Lions received critical contributions in all...
Niyo: Lions' offensive feast giving fans taste of playoff chase
Detroit — It felt like a feeding frenzy, at times, inside Ford Field. A season-best crowd of 66,374 was roaring even before kickoff on Sunday, as the Lions played host to the NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. And it didn’t take long before the fans had something to feast on,...
Detroit Lions fans react to HUGE statement win over Vikings
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions had a chance to make a huge statement. With a win, they would not only move to within one game of .500 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, but they would also prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North for the foreseeable future. Well, the game just ended, and the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings at Ford Field. Following the conclusion of the game, Detroit Lions fans took to social media to react.
This Is What Josh Bell Had To Say After Signing Contract With The Guardians
Josh Bell talks to the Cleveland media following the organization's announcement of his two-year contract.
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see
Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell shows off athleticism with catch: 'Could be a Hall of Fame TE'
The Detroit Lions open practice every Friday with a light passing drill, where receivers, running backs, tight ends and most offensive linemen run simple routes down the sideline. Everyone who has seen the drill live has marveled at Penei Sewell's athleticism and ability to catch a pass and contort his...
Lions players applaud 'gutsy' Dan Campbell after win over Vikings
Detroit — Detroit Lions players paused, trying to think of a family-friendly way to describe their head coach and his handling of two critical situations in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. None of them could. "Dude's got some n-ts on him, bro," said second-year right tackle Penei...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Pistons end disappointing road trip with 114-103 loss against Grizzlies
Memphis, Tenn. – The Pistons entered Friday’s primetime matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as losers of six of the last seven meetings. It was a prime opportunity to get over the hump against one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference. However, that dismal trend continued...
Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings
Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
In the hunt: A look at the Lions' playoff chances with 4 games remaining
Detroit — For at least a few more weeks, December football matters in Detroit. The Lions (6-7) dumped the Minnesota Vikings, 34-23, at Ford Field Sunday to improve their playoff standing, while the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and New York Giants (7-5-1) both hurt their positioning with losses. Seattle lost...
