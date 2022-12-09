Effective: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Tripp POTENT WINTER STORM EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region late tonight through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for much of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Six inches or more of snow is expected in most areas, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored areas of the northern Black Hills could receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Further east toward south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain with icing possible. Some uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the exact track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for the central and southern Black Hills area (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Tripp County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

TRIPP COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO