Centre Daily
Staff & Graph Podcast: Are the Leafs Elite?
On this episode of the Staff & Graph Podcast recorded on Friday, Dec. 9, Mike and Rachel send their well wishes to Chris Snow (00:00 to 04:00) Since the recording, Snow's wife, Kelsie Snow, shared the great news that he's now off the ventilator and is breathing on his own.
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and...
Centre Daily
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
Centre Daily
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Wraps Up Long Road Trip in Dallas
The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the past two weeks away from home, taking on their longest road trip of the season. They've gone 2-2 thus far, meaning the Thunder will have the chance to finish the trip over .500, which would be extremely impressive. The one team standing in...
Centre Daily
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin
DETROIT — Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been sidelined for 17 games since the Pistons' loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9.
Centre Daily
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Your Los Angeles Lakers almost snagged a victory from the jaws of defeat tonight on the road against a mostly-healthy Philadelphia 76ers squad... before some questionable lineup decisions and, maybe, sheer exhaustion doomed them in an overtime to forget. L.A. ultimately ran out of gas late, falling 133-122 to the Sixers in OT. Los Angeles fell to a 10-15 record for the 2022-23 season, while Philadelphia rose to a 13-12 start to their year.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers hope to remain over .500 when Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat come to town
The Indiana Pacers brutal stretches of schedule are over, as they just finished a week in which they play five games in seven days. Overlapping with that stretch was a seven-game road trip that spanned 11 days. On Sunday, the team got a breather, and tonight, they'll use that extra juice and try to take down the Miami Heat in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Centre Daily
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Nets
The Atlanta Hawks matchups with the Brooklyn Nets may not be as highly-anticipated as their games against the New York Knicks. However, the budding rivalry always treats fans to an exciting brand of basketball. Last night, the short-handed Hawks lost 120-116 to the Nets. Atlanta is now 13-13 on the...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma City’s Looming Home Stretch Will Help Determine Season’s Direction
Even amidst a two-losing skid, it’s still fair to say Oklahoma City has succeeded expectations through 26 games this season. The Thunder sit at No. 12 in a bunched up Western conference with a record of 11-15. Granted, it’s taken Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing like an MVP candidate for the...
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies Scouting Report
The Atlanta Hawks were able to stop the bleeding last night thanks to a buzzer-beating win in overtime over the Chicago Bulls. Shortly after the celebrations ended, the team flew west for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a slow start, Memphis has won seven of their last eight...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Reflects On Returning To Face Indiana Pacers For First Time Since 2021 Trade
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo became an NBA superstar with the Indiana Pacers, the team that drafted him. He was an All-Star before injuries slowed his promising career. On Monday, Oladipo plays his first game back in Indianapolis. Here's what he had to say about his return:. “It definitely brings...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Discusses Tyrese Maxey’s ‘Big Week’ Ahead
The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t had the services of their third-year rising star Tyrese Maxey since the team’s November 18 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Twenty minutes into the game, Maxey checked out with a foot injury after draining one of his two free throws to earn his 24th point in the first half.
Centre Daily
Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract
Last Tuesday when reports surfaced that the Guardians had signed free agent Josh Bell, Terry Francona spoke "hypothetically" on how great it would be to bring in someone with his talent. Obviously, he wasn't able to use Bell's name until there was ink on the paper. Now, Tito can use...
Centre Daily
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
