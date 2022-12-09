Read full article on original website
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
WSFA
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
WSFA
Hyundai plant donates toys, 111 bikes gathered by team members
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Team members at Hyundai’s Montgomery plant held their 18th annual toy and bicycle drive to make the holidays brighter for kids in the River Region. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members gathered the toys and bikes with 2022′s proceeds going to benefit the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign and the Montgomery Housing Authority.
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Wetumpka Herald
‘Walking Wonderland’ coming to the Wetumpka Sports Complex
The new birding trail between the Wetumpka Sports Complex and the farmers market will be getting into the festive spirit soon. The Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department’s Tiffany Chandler brought an idea from her hometown of Opelika — a walking tour at Christmas. “We wanted a leisurely activity...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
WSFA
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile
Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile. Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road. Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple...
WSFA
River Region United Way to host giving drive for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way continues to raise funds to help those in the Flatwood community. This Sunday United Way will host a giving drive. It has been just over one week since an EF-2 Tornado hit the Flatwood community. Two people lost their lives, many residents lost their homes and the community center was destroyed.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
WSFA
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats. Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer...
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
