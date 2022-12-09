Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Tripp POTENT WINTER STORM EARLY TUESDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region late tonight through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and mixed precipitation for much of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Six inches or more of snow is expected in most areas, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored areas of the northern Black Hills could receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Further east toward south central South Dakota, there will be the potential for freezing rain with icing possible. Some uncertainty still remains at this time with respect to the exact track, duration, and intensity of the storm, which will impact snow amounts and winds. This is especially the case for the central and southern Black Hills area (including Rapid City, Custer, Newcastle, and Hermosa), where downslope drying could highly affect snow amounts. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Tripp County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS EVENING Moderate to dense freezing fog is quickly developing across many locations in northeast Wyoming and western to central South Dakota. Observations and webcams show visibility under half a mile, and roadways are quickly becoming slick as ice develops. This includes Interstate 90 from Belvidere to Wall to Rapid City through Sundance and Gillette. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. If at all possible, avoid travel.
