Slide 1 of 33: Many of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years -- from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations, allegations of racism, toxic friendships and more. Let's start with this drama... On Nov. 30, 2022, DailyMail.com published a bombshell story alleging that "Good Morning America" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes -- who are both married to other people -- had evolved their friendship into a romantic relationship many months earlier. The outlet shared photos of the morning show journalists holding hands in a car, getting close at a New York City bar and touching intimately during an upstate New York getaway. DailyMail.com further claimed that the colleagues' relationship turned romantic in June 2022 when they were in London covering the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and that both of their marriages -- Amy's to former "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, T.J.'s to attorney Marilee Fiebig -- ended in August 2022. People magazine reported that Amy and T.J. both shut down their Instagram accounts the day the story broke. "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," a source told People. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married." The following day, People -- citing an insider -- reported that Amy and T.J. didn't start dating until after they'd separated from their spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that," said the insider, adding that Amy has "nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."Join Wonderwall.com as we round up more of the most dramatic talk show host controversies, feuds and scandals to date...MORE: The most notorious celebrity cheating scandals.

11 DAYS AGO