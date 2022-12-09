Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg had a bit of a foggy start to the week this morning on The View when she struggled to read a cue card live on air, but the veteran co-host assured the audience that her slip-up was nothing but a little bit of jet-lag. And hey, it’s Monday — we get it.
The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
Fans couldn’t help but notice that two essential co-hosts were missing from today’s episode of The View — and many weren’t happy with the show’s choice to step in as moderator. While Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg typically take off on opposite days, leaving Ana...
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar got heated on the Wednesday, November 23, episode of The View, after Internet users slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci and doubted the dangers of COVID-19.The public outcry came after Fauci announced he would be stepping down from his role as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, noting that it's his belief that people should continue to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as testing regularly for the virus before attending holiday gatherings. "Now that suggestion set — people’s heads exploded from outrage," Goldberg explained on Wednesday morning. "A lot of conservatives who...
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
THE View’s Ana Navarra has snapped at her co-host Joy Behar in a tense live TV moment on Wednesday. The eye-opening moment came as the panelists discussed Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president in 2024. Things first got fiery on The View when Joy,...
During a recent episode of The View, the ladies discussed which movies and television shows probably wouldn’t be made in today’s culture. The segment was brought up after actress Mindy Kaling talked about how the popular show The Office would probably be canceled because it can be so inappropriate. This led Whoopi Goldberg to bring up other movies and shows, including Blazing Saddles, on The View.
Sing it, sister! Whoopi Goldberg is donning her habit once again as nun Sister Mary Clarence in the highly anticipated third Sister Act film. Goldberg starred in the original 1992 Sister Act movie as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier. After Deloris sees her boyfriend kill someone while living in Reno, Nevada, she enters the witness […]
"In my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it,'" the actress said on Tuesday's episode of The View A Whoopi Goldberg biopic isn't coming anytime soon. On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, and her co-hosts discussed Netflix's controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as the late actress. Host Sunny Hostin shared that she has previously asked the Sister Act star about this topic as it relates to Goldberg's life. RELATED: Keke Palmer Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Dream Casting:...
Ouch! Quite a few celebrities have been accused of being the meanest in Hollywood. From talk show hosts like Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden to actors such as Candace Cameron Bure, people in showbiz haven’t been afraid to voice their opinions about their least favorite ones to work with.
Slide 1 of 33: Many of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years -- from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations, allegations of racism, toxic friendships and more. Let's start with this drama... On Nov. 30, 2022, DailyMail.com published a bombshell story alleging that "Good Morning America" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes -- who are both married to other people -- had evolved their friendship into a romantic relationship many months earlier. The outlet shared photos of the morning show journalists holding hands in a car, getting close at a New York City bar and touching intimately during an upstate New York getaway. DailyMail.com further claimed that the colleagues' relationship turned romantic in June 2022 when they were in London covering the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and that both of their marriages -- Amy's to former "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, T.J.'s to attorney Marilee Fiebig -- ended in August 2022. People magazine reported that Amy and T.J. both shut down their Instagram accounts the day the story broke. "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," a source told People. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married." The following day, People -- citing an insider -- reported that Amy and T.J. didn't start dating until after they'd separated from their spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that," said the insider, adding that Amy has "nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."Join Wonderwall.com as we round up more of the most dramatic talk show host controversies, feuds and scandals to date...MORE: The most notorious celebrity cheating scandals.
