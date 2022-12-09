Read full article on original website
North Montgomery mistakes lead to loss
LINDEN — North Montgomery could not overcome their own mistakes Friday in a 64-50 loss to Seeger. Seven Patriot offensive rebounds and 15 Charger turnovers proved too much for the home team to overcome. Charger Coach Chad Arnold said his team has not grown to the point where they...
Red Devils run past Athenians
FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Niko Roumbakis 5-7 0-0 13, Benny Speaker 3-9 1-2 7, Jack Montes 6-7 1-2 16, Divine Adeyanju 2-7 2-3 6, Ben Worth 5-12 1-2 15, Donovan Loudermill 7-9 0-0 17, Michael Lynch 0-1 0-0, Lamonte McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 28-53 5-9 74. Crawfordsville (2-3): Mason McCarty...
9th ranked Mustangs showcase dominance in rout of Panthers
Riverton Parke (2-3, 0-1 WRC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mathew Mullins 1-1 0-0 2, Collett Sanders 0-0 0-2 0, Jacob Hopton 0-4 0-0 0, Pierson Robins 2-7 3-4 7, Brandon Todd 2-4 1-3 5, Derron Hazzard 0-6 1-2 1, Ashton Hines 0-7 2-2 2, Carson Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Dimitri Slobodeaniuc 0-1 0-0 0, Nick MacDonald 0-0 0-2 0, Anthony Barton 1-1 0-0 2; Totals 6-31 7-15 19.
Mounties get back on track with win over Greencastle
Greencastle (1-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Sam Gooch 7-13 0-1 15, Anthony Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Nathan Sutherlin 1-1 0-0 2, Boyd Ensley 3-3 0-0 9, Cody Evans 4-6 1-1 11, Jacob Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Hutcheson 8-15 1-2 18; Totals 22-43 2-4 55. Southmont (4-2): Carson Chadd 9-16 1-2...
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
Mounties swept in DH by SAC foe Danville
SHS 1 7 8 2 - 18 DHS 18 18 20 9 - 65 Southmont (5-7, 0-2 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 0-5 0-0 0 Kenzie. Douglas 0-0 0-0 0 Olivia Gray 1-2 0-0 2 Chelsea Veatch 1-3 4-4 6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-4 1-2 3 Delorean Mason 1-8 1-2...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Our stagnant pattern of cloudy skies will continue this afternoon with a few rain showers possible as well. Highs top out slightly above average in the mid 40s. Clouds and drizzle continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Grab a warm, waterproof jacket if...
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
Shirley Mae Harris
Shirley Mae (Dunkin) Harris of Crawfordsville passed away Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, at Ben-Hur Health. She was 89. Shirley worked at the Ben Hur Life Insurance office in downtown Crawfordsville and later in life worked as a receptionist at Impex Manufacturing, near her home. Shirley enjoyed music all of her life. She learned to play the guitar as a child and played into the early years of her adult life. She also enjoyed cooking and reading.
'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident
A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Be Our Guest at Matt the Miller’s
For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community. It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails. You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
‘MitchFest’ ends at Purdue, but could spread to Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — In mid-May 2003, in what Howey Politics described as “Mitch Mania during Mitch Week,” it was President George W. Bush who coined the political slogan for a Hoosier generation. Daniels was the man of the hour when President Bush came to the Indiana State...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was in his car. Ron Sexton, a local stand-up comedian and voice actor on "The Bob and Tom Show" as Donnie Baker, counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.
Local Record: Dec. 12, 2022
• Todd Alan Barr, 50, Danville, Illinois, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana — 4:45 a.m. • Property damage crash at South Washington Street and East Wabash Avenue — 12:56 p.m. • Warrant served in the 300 block of...
