ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Children caught on camera stealing packages

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBmt_0jcbQu0T00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Evergreen Historic District say a pair of elementary school students have been busy this week stealing packages and other items from outside their homes.

Several thefts along North Parkway, Evergreen, Stonewall, and Angelus were caught on camera.

In one video, you can see two young boys casing a house. Then, one of the boys wearing orange tennis shoes runs up to the house and snatches a package. The victim did not want to be identified but said the theft happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they haven’t received any report of thefts involving children in the North Parkway area, but several people have posted pictures of the young thieves on the Nextdoor App.

“He looks like he should be in school at 1 p.m. on a Wednesday,” said Darisa Davis.

In one post, a woman said the boys stole a bike from the front porch of her house at Forest Thursday. Another person also posted pictures Thursday of a boy in the same orange shoes taking a package off her front porch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlZEc_0jcbQu0T00
Boys on a bike stolen from the front porch of a house on Forest Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsEKt_0jcbQu0T00
Thursday in the Evergreen Historic District
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsGBA_0jcbQu0T00
How to protect your packages from porch pirates this holiday season

“I see that these two have robbed several people in the neighborhood. Has Anyone called police,” said Shea Vowell.

One neighbor said she saw the boys hand a stolen package to a man in a large blue SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6of1_0jcbQu0T00

Victims are warning neighbors in the Evergreen Historic District to be on the lookout for the young thieves and to keep an eye on their packages and deliveries.

“I’m redirecting as many of my deliveries as possible,” said Betsie Brown.

Memphis Police have a few tips to help you keep your items secure.

  • Install security cameras around your home
  • Try to arrange for packages to be delivered when you will be at home
  • Have packages delivered to your workplace if you will not be home
  • Consider having packages sent to a drop-off location
  • Buy a secure drop-off box for your own property
  • Sign up for your delivery company’s package tracking service
  • Consider selecting the signature required option when waiting for delivery

If you recognize the children or have any information that can help the police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 14

Going Crazy
3d ago

The laws are all still there it’s just that there’s no enforcement. The police chief is a joke and thinks acting smug makes her look qualified. All the while the city mayor is asleep he feels like he’s done his job because he hired a black female.

Reply
11
Brown Suga
3d ago

It’s hard to expect the children to be better when they’re learning everything from their parents! A well raised child would know better!!!!!

Reply
7
nobodycaresaboutthelaws
3d ago

It's better to tell "US" how to better keep our packages safe than it is to MAKE parents keep up with their juvenile criminals! They gonna care when they end up hurt though!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searches for Memphis man last seen in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who went missing over the weekend. BarShay Wilson was last seen on Friday leaving the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments on Green Drive. According to a police report, officers initially received a call from Wilson’s mother he had left home saying he was going to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations

Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in South Memphis Monday morning. The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The victims have not been identified. Officers on the scene […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four women sought for Nordstrom Rack theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said four women took a large amount of clothes before leaving the Nordstrom Rack on Poplar. MPD said that four women entered the store on December 10 and passed all points of sale on their way out. Police said they are believed to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four car thieves caught in the act, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four teens with a stolen gun and a key programmer were arrested after they were caught in the act trying to steal a car at Hickory Hill grocery store Wednesday, police say. The Ridgeway Task Force, Scorpion teams, Collierville police, and Germantown police were all involved in the arrest of 18-year-old Tavaris […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver drops tot while running from cops after wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department says a suspected car burglar trying to get away from deputies slammed his car into another vehicle and then tried to make a run for it with a toddler in his arms. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Drive in Northeast […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Amazon driver carjacked in Midtown: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after they say an Amazon driver was carjacked in Midtown. Police say the driver’s van was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Faxon Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident. The van was eventually found at North Parkway and Claybrook. Police say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men involved in a case that lead to an officer-involved shooting on Friday. MPD identified Mikavyous D. Johnson and Jartavius Lewis, both 18 years old, as suspects in this case. Court documents obtained by WREG suggest that the two teens are connected to several crimes in this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured Sunday in a shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Baltimore Street after midnight Sunday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire causes roof collapse at South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant home in South Memphis went up in flames early Monday morning. The fire did cause the roof at the South Lauderdale home to collapse. Crew members used the new opening to battle the flames from above. Firefighters were able to put out the fire at the vacant home. However, there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy