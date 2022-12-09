Read full article on original website
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 2-word message to Brock Purdy after 49ers rookie beat him
Tom Brady took his defeat to Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers like a true champion, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB even giving encouraging words to the rookie quarterback. The 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers in Week 14, with Purdy even outshining Brady to help his team take the 35-7 win. The Mr. Irrelevant […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 2-word message to Brock Purdy after 49ers rookie beat him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury on Cardinals' first drive
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits
Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Jalen Hurts overtakes Patrick Mahomes in FanDuel’s NFL MVP odds after monster Week 14 performance
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had another dominating performance in Week 14. His play should put other quarterbacks, including the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, on notice as Hurts’ impressive showing made him the favorite to win NFL MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook. Hurts’ betting odds to win MVP on FanDuel now sit at -140. Mahomes, who was the […] The post Jalen Hurts overtakes Patrick Mahomes in FanDuel’s NFL MVP odds after monster Week 14 performance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Cowboys add T.Y. Hilton amid Odell Beckham Jr. chase
After weeks of recruitment, the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency saga hit a bit of a speed bump last week when news broke that the veteran wide receiver is unlikely to be available before the end of the regular season. Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys are still in on Beckham, but NFL Network […] The post BREAKING: Cowboys add T.Y. Hilton amid Odell Beckham Jr. chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Devin Leary linked to Notre Dame, Auburn after entering transfer portal
As soon as former NC State quarterback Devin Leary announced his intention to enter the College Football transfer portal, he became perhaps the most intriguing signal-caller available. Teams like Alabama and Tennessee instantly made sense for Leary, as well as quarterback-needy teams like Notre Dame. Well, as it turns out, the Fighting Irish, as well […] The post Rumor: Devin Leary linked to Notre Dame, Auburn after entering transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell fires warning shot at rest of NFL amid Lions’ resurgence
The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they have won five of their last six games. And they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Lions head coach Dan Campbell certainly is planning on...
Nathaniel Hackett reveals Broncos’ initial fears over Russell Wilson’s concussion
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Monday that Russell Wilson was in the NFL’s concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury in the Week 14 loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Wilson took a massive hit to the head which forced him to exit the game. Hackett revealed, via Zac Stevens, that the Broncos were actually worried that Wilson was knocked unconscious on the play.
Dolphins trolled for using heaters in LA ahead of Bills matchup
The Miami Dolphins often enjoy the warm climate back home, but they will have to prepare for much colder playing conditions in their Week 15 matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Miami needed heaters on the sidelines during Sunday’s meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers in LA, and if that was any indication, […] The post Dolphins trolled for using heaters in LA ahead of Bills matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill made jaw-dropping NFL history on fumble recovery TD vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill’s first season with the Miami Dolphins is going perfectly according to plan. His game-breaking speed has helped unlock Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense. The change of scenery hasn’t stopped Hill in the slightest and he now finds himself in the NFL record books with a crazy feat. A wild stat from Andrew Siciliano […] The post Tyreek Hill made jaw-dropping NFL history on fumble recovery TD vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision after bye week
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen made a final quarterback decision for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Mike Triplett. “Saints coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will remain the starting QB in Week 15 coming out of the bye. Allen said he thinks Dalton has done some good things and […] The post Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision after bye week appeared first on ClutchPoints.
