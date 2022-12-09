Read full article on original website
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
Man accused of power drill attack, pointing rifle at deputies
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after deputies responded to a call about a man threatening a person with a cordless power drill. David Melvin Bibber, 57, of Springfield, was arrested on Dec. 6 and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department explains how to avoid porch pirates during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for online shopping, and the criminals know it too. Officials from the Springfield Police Department say they see increased opportunistic offenders during the holiday season. “What I would be afraid of is maybe somebody realizing that you’re not home, or they’re not...
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
KYTV
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
KYTV
Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
KYTV
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. “We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and...
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
Rangeline store victim of smash-and-grab burglaries 4 times in 2 weeks
JOPLIN, Mo. – For the fourth time in a two week span a Rangeline convenient store has been burglarized. Two times in the last two days. Joplin Police Capt William Davis tells us they are investigating all of the break-ins. These smash-and-grab burglaries have all occurred overnight during closing hours as persons break windows, and/or doors, to gain access. Then...
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
