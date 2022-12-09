ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
FAIR GROVE, MO
KYTV

One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown

A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

