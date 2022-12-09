Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Scranton debuts new fire truck
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state of the art technology that...
Early morning fire extinguished in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Carbondale was extinguished early Monday morning. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 60 block of 8th Avenue in Carbondale on Monday around 6:30 a.m., for a report of smoke in the basement. Carbondale Firefighter Carl Schweinsburg says smoke was coming out of the attic upon arrival […]
City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Luzerne County fire leaves one dead, three displaced
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead and three are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County Saturday night. First responders say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment in the 200 block of East Union Street, Nanticoke. The Nanticoke Fire Department tells Eyewitness News […]
One dead, three displaced by Nanticoke fire
NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
pahomepage.com
Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton
Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton. Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state …. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state championship win. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute...
One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
Scranton woman dead after early morning crash
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
Firefighter funeral details announced
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Woman killed in Luzerne County crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Luzerne County. Police say Ellen Petoniak, 88, of Exeter, was pulling onto the James Musto Bypass just after 1 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by an 18-year-old driving southbound. Petoniak was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
Man faces arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party. Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus. There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came...
