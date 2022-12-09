ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Scranton debuts new fire truck

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state of the art technology that...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Early morning fire extinguished in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Carbondale was extinguished early Monday morning. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 60 block of 8th Avenue in Carbondale on Monday around 6:30 a.m., for a report of smoke in the basement. Carbondale Firefighter Carl Schweinsburg says smoke was coming out of the attic upon arrival […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A colonial holiday in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County fire leaves one dead, three displaced

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead and three are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County Saturday night. First responders say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment in the 200 block of East Union Street, Nanticoke. The Nanticoke Fire Department tells Eyewitness News […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

One dead, three displaced by Nanticoke fire

NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton

Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton. Several displaced after early morning fire in Scranton. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state …. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state championship win. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton woman dead after early morning crash

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Firefighter funeral details announced

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Luzerne County crash

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Luzerne County. Police say Ellen Petoniak, 88, of Exeter, was pulling onto the James Musto Bypass just after 1 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by an 18-year-old driving southbound. Petoniak was pronounced dead at the hospital.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman dead after two-car-crash

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County. Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy