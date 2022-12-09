Read full article on original website
Hawaii boy, 12, using own money to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Christmas is two weeks away and one preteen tells KITV4 he has been saving all year for this. But not to get gifts for himself, instead, he's looking to make the holidays happy for those less fortunate. Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana. Raiden Barrientos, 12, has quite a...
Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
2022 Holiday events happening around Hawaii
Mele Kalikimaka from KITV! Enjoy all the holiday fun across Hawaii at the following events, happening now through January:
Maternal mortality rates disproportionally affecting groups
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Compared to other states, Hawaii has a low maternal mortality rate because of the different support systems in place. According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), for every 100,000 births there are about 14 deaths. And although this is a low rate, the goal is to bring it down even more.
USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
How the Mauna Loa eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away. Land animals, especially birds, have...
Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
Weekend Weather Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue into the weekend. Wind Advisory in place until 6 am Saturday for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala/Hawaii Island Summits will see 25-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
