Hawaii State

KITV.com

Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
HONOLULU, HI
Maternal mortality rates disproportionally affecting groups

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Compared to other states, Hawaii has a low maternal mortality rate because of the different support systems in place. According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), for every 100,000 births there are about 14 deaths. And although this is a low rate, the goal is to bring it down even more.
USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail now as we just hit the peak holiday season. The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
Monday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue, Increase in Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next...
