ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Elyria house fire causes at least $12,000 in damages

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria house was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon causing approximately $12,000 worth of damages. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was alerted...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash

One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
AURORA, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home

An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident. No...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County

MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Akron Police: Man Shot Dead in Car

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man was shot dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. Akron police say they found the 23-year-old victim in a parked car along Noble Avenue. He had been shot at least once. Police determined the gunman shot at...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy