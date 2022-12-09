Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
Kawānanakoa, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
That’s a wrap on the 50th Honolulu Marathon!
Thousands of runners from all over the world had an early start to their day with the 50th Honolulu Marathon starting at 5am.
KITV.com
Runners from the mainland raced to Hawaii to be a part of the 50th Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (KITV4)- It's the 50th year for the Honolulu Marathon. More than 27,000 people registered for the event by Thursday. But that's not the final total showing up at the starting line on Sunday. Organizers say the overall numbers are only up slightly from pre-COVID. That's because there are fewer...
KITV.com
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
wbrc.com
‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
KITV.com
Graduate nurses in Hawaii say they're ready to dive into several specialties
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. Forty-nine nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
Honolulu Zoo invites you to Holidays with the Animals
The Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
KITV.com
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
KHON2
Day 4: Countdown 2 Christmas with Island Slipper
Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers. For the next 15 days we will be sharing gift ideas for all your holiday needs thanks to Royal Hawaiian Center. Island Slipper focuses on making footwear with the most...
Laulima: Family still mourning during holiday season
This Laulima family suffered a huge loss this year and they're still mourning as the holidays are upon us.
Nonprofit Finds Success In Treating Mentally Ill Homeless People After Hawaii Loosened Law
A soft-spoken homeless woman who primarily stays in Honolulu’s Chinatown calmly welcomed the second dose of her medication from Dr. Chad Koyanagi, a psychiatrist with the Institute for Human Services. The 59-year-old has been homeless for at least a decade, and the story she tells about herself changes frequently....
sdstandardnow.com
S.D. legislators trip to Hawaii for conference just latest example of officials enjoying trips on the public dime
Ever notice how conferences are usually held in Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii or some other warm vacation place?. What, there are no hotel rooms and conference centers in Fargo? Nobody wants to learn and mingle with others in Des Moines? Is there a shortage of chairs and Magic Markers in Wichita?
KHON2
The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
KITV.com
Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true. Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”
KITV.com
Montessori Community School celebrates 50 years with 50 acts of service
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Montessori Community School is celebrating 50 years! And they’re giving thanks by participating in 50 acts of service. Marjie Carroll (Head of School, Montessori Community School) shared, “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 50th Anniversary at Montessori Community School. One of the ways we’re celebrating is through 50 acts of service. One of our really exciting projects that the whole school is participating in is the Genki Ala Wai Canal project.”
KITV.com
Family-friendly Waianae Holiday Celebration returns December 10
After a couple years of hiatus -- Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui -- "Christmas on the Avenue" is happening tomorrow. Hawaii State Rep. Darius Kila and Pastor Allen Cardines share all the details.
KITV.com
How the Mauna Loa eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away. Land animals, especially birds, have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
Comments / 1