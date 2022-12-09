Read full article on original website
Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
Online operation results in numerous arrests of individuals targeting minors
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 8 and 9, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area. The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor. DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.
Vehicle crashes into restaurant on 50th Street, suspect caught
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD were at the Lite Bite Mediterranean restaurant at 3624 50th Street after a motorist driving a silver passenger car crashed into the building. LPD received the call around 3:10 p.m. According to responders, the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran...
Tech grad, Lubbock native led team decorating White House for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Susan Talkmitt is a Texas Tech graduate, and Lubbock native. She led her team of 21 to decorate the East Room and Green Room in the White House for the holidays during Thanksgiving week. She says it all started with another Texas Tech graduate who took...
Foggy with some showers Saturday, warmer on Sunday, Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A damp Friday turned into a foggy evening. Some of that fog persisted into the morning hours on Saturday, but has started lifting across the area. We’ll still have a few showers hanging around, particularly to the south and off the Caprock. Most of these will continue to move to the east as the morning goes along. We might also have a rumble of thunder or two out of the activity. Clouds will hang around for a few hours but we’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds later. Even with maybe seeing some sun though, we won’t warm up too much here for this afternoon.
Fog, wind, warmth, severe storms all in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some changes headed our way as we begin the workweek thanks to our next cold front moving through. Our biggest concern overnight is dense fog beginning to develop across the South Plains. A dense fog advisory is in place currently until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced...
Warmer today, storms tonight, and winter-cold on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds and fog this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, making this the warmest day of the week. It will be followed by our windiest day, then some of the coldest air of the season will settle in across the KCBD viewing area.
