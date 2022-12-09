AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Texas had already been through a long, bewildering day, and there was still a game to play. Coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge early Monday. Assistant Rodney Terry called the players together to talk, urging them to rally to each other and stay focused on their matchup with Rice. By tipoff, Beard was out of jail but suspended indefinitely without pay. That left Terry to direct the Longhorns to a tough 87-81 overtime win over Rice. Terry summed up Monday as a “difficult day.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO