Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Related
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Eager to showcase energy, Rockets host Suns
In the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the youthful Houston Rockets were at their very best,
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Suns 117
Pelicans (17-8), Suns (16-10) Zion Williamson spent April watching from the sideline as his teammates scratched and clawed every minute of a first-round playoff series defeat to Phoenix. On Friday, the forward – who also missed an Oct. 28 game against the Suns due to injury – finally got his chance to face one of the NBA’s premier clubs. To say he capitalized on that opportunity would be an understatement, as the third-year pro racked up 35 points, including 22 in the second half, helping to power first-place New Orleans to its sixth straight win and hand Phoenix its third consecutive loss. In the first tilt of a two-game weekend series between the Western Conference’s two best squads entering Friday, the Pelicans stretched their lead to 1.5 games on the Suns.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Niumatalolo says Navy fired him immediately after loss to Army
Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo told ESPN Monday he was fired Saturday in Philadelphia by athletic director Chet Gladchuk in the moments after the double-overtime loss to Army, and that given the circumstances, "most of it I couldn't comprehend."
Comments / 0