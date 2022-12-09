Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced more than 18 years for drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for meth related charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 43-year-old Tommy L. Meyer of Lincoln, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Meyer to 224 months...
klkntv.com
Employees beat man with metal chair, broomstick at Taco Bell, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln teens were arrested Saturday night after beating a man who refused to leave a Taco Bell, police say. Christopher Schmidt, who police say is a 53-year-old homeless man, refused to leave the Taco Bell near Northwest 15th and West O Streets around 9 p.m.
WOWT
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first two of eight suspects appeared in Douglas County Court this week to face accusations of convincing an elderly inmate to write thousands of dollars in checks. The intricate case began to unravel in January after staff at Community Corrections Center-Omaha heard from some inmates...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
Former Southwest Iowa Teacher Associate Facing Felony Charges
(Harlan) A former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer. KETV News reports that 35-year-old Ashley Cibic is charged in the two separate felony cases. The criminal complaint states an 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship with Cibic.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
North Platte Telegraph
Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of loan scheme
LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of a Lincoln businessman has sufficient funds to pay back at least $44 million in loans.
WOWT
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
KETV.com
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
Page County Sheriff’s Report
(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between November 24th and December 8th. David Duane James, 37, was arrested on November 24th on an active felony warrant out of Nodaway County, Missouri for failure to appear on an order of support. There is no bond on this warrant.
WOWT
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement were at a home in Fremont County, Iowa, where a woman claims her father buried dozens of bodies. 6 News asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation what they were doing at the property near Bartlett, but did not receive a response on Wednesday.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: West Omaha bank became victim of armed robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) are investigating a bank robbery of a West Omaha Bank. On Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m., two males came into the Bank of the West branch at 16808 Harrison St. The men had guns and demanded money before fleeing in an...
Fatal semi accident in Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie Co) One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi on I-80 near mile marker 28 when he lost control. The semi entered the median, struck lights and rolled onto its side. Rodriquez died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
Glenwood woman arrested for OWI 2nd
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 33-year-old Ashley Ring, of Glenwood, this morning for OWI 2nd. Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.
klin.com
LPD Share Photos of Rock Vandalism Suspect
Lincoln Police Department have shared two photos of someone believed to have been involved in at least one of 16 cases of rock vandalism that occurred throughout Dec. 1 to 5. On Wednesday, LPD revealed that they were investigating 16 cases of vandalism involving bricks, rocks, or small chunks of concrete being thrown through windows of homes and apartment complexes.
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
