Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Polygon
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Beat Fallen Venom Boss Battle
The warmly received "Marvel's Midnight Suns" puts players in the tights of some of Marvel's heroes as they take on the darker side of the comic book universe. One of these villains that you will take on during the lengthy tactical RPG is Fallen Venom, the supernaturally-corrupted version of the symbiote which has attached itself to Eddie Brock.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Noticed In Marvel's Midnight Suns
The latest and greatest Marvel video game has finally arrived, and fans owe it all to "XCOM 2." Firaxis Games, the developer behind the "XCOM" series, has delivered a wonderful mix of role-playing and tactical combat with a deck-building system that allows for endless customization and battles that feel truly epic.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry
Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Remember the Sentry, the character Stan Lee forgot he created?
Could the early 2000's gimmick character have a future in the MCU?
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Expert Tips Marvel's Midnight Suns Doesn't Tell You
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a challenging game, especially for those not experienced with tactical turn-based combat. And those that are familiar with the "XCOM"-style combat still have much to learn in "Marvel's Midnight Suns" — as players have much more to tackle than fighting. Players must build relationships with the supporting cast and partake in various other activities outside of combat to succeed in all aspects of the game.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Theorize What Happened To A MCU Character We Haven't Seen In A While
Even with all those Hulks showing up in She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Amadeus Cho has still not turned up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His mother, Helen, actually has appeared, though -- and Reddit is having a little fun with the fact that she seemed like she was going to be such an important part of the MCU...and then just vanished, never to be seen or even referenced again. Granted, there's nothing to say she won't come back, and there have been a couple Marvel characters who have gone missing for longer, only to turn up again. Still, the fact that her debut was in Avengers: Age of Ultron, one of the biggest chapters in the MCU history, makes Helen stand out.
How To Stop Your Game From Crashing In Marvel's Midnight Suns
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" has everyone raving, but it's not without its flaws. The game, which came from the development team's work on "XCOM 2," was received relatively well. However, players are experiencing major crashes that prevent some gamers from saving and claiming new heroes. Reddit u/gregck4959plays explained that every time...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Why God Of War's Kratos Looks So Familiar
The 2022 Game Awards was a big night for "God of War Ragnarök" and for Kratos' voice actor, Christopher Judge, in particular. Along with "Elden Ring," The "God of War" sequel dominated the nominations and racked up several big wins. Among these was the award for best performance, which Christopher Judge accepted in a long speech that fans absolutely loved. This speech was one of the wildest moments of the night and brought Judge some much deserved attention.
dotesports.com
The best Lockjaw decks in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online card game and despite its innovations, it also has many similarities with other games in the genre, such as some of the archetypes available for players to use in their decks. One of them is the combo deck, which is a great option to use Lockjaw, the adorable loyal pet of the Royal Family of the Inhumans.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
