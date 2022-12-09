Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots nearly $500 million combined; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results

Read full article on original website
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
NBC4 Columbus
Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Ohio court: Insurance doesn’t cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
WCPO
Statewide missing adult alert for 92-year-old Ohio woman canceled
CINCINNATI — Columbus police have canceled the statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 92-year-old woman with dementia. Diana Goss, a Columbus resident, was last reported missing on Saturday before the alert was canceled on Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Ohio to use pollution settlement money to remove Cuyahoga River dam: Capitol Letter
Giving a dam: The state of Ohio will use $25 million from an $80 million lawsuit settlement with Monsanto to help pay for the removal of the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency called the funding a “key step” -- though not the final one – in getting the state and local funding needed to resolve what’s been called the river’s largest remaining water-quality problem.
Sunny and cold: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you’ve procrastinated on putting up your holiday decorations, tomorrow might be your last chance for a while to do so. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Tuesday calls for highs around 40 under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light throughout the day with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. On Wednesday, expect a slight chance of snow showers throughout the day with rain likely overnight. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 30s.
Chances going up for a white Christmas in NE Ohio
With Christmas just under two weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Vote now on the 2022 Sloopys, Capitol Letter’s Ohio politics awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voting is now open for the Sloopys, Capitol Letter’s Ohio politics awards. We received hundreds of nominations for 27 categories. They include:. Voting will run through 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. We’ll announce the winners in the Dec. 22 edition of Capitol Letter (unless we decide to do it sooner.)
scenicstates.com
8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts
There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
Ohio lawmakers advance proposal to raise voter approval threshold for state constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A proposal to raise the bar for voter approval to pass state constitutional amendments is one step closer to the May ballot. On Monday, an Ohio House committee voted to advance House Joint Resolution 6, which would set the voter approval threshold for state constitutional amendments at 60%, compared to the current 50% plus one vote.
