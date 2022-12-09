MADISON / MIDDLETON- it is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Matthew S. Young of Middleton inform you of his passing on Friday, December 2, 2022, from cancer. Matthew was surrounded by his family and felt their love through his three-year cancer journey. He was born on July 1, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, the loving son of Steven and Mary (Haney) Young. Matt graduated from Madison Memorial High School with the class of 1998. He continued his education at Northland College and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Geology in 2002. One of Matt’s important youth experiences was Camp Manitowish in Northern Wisconsin. The experiences there helped him grow to love the outdoors and water adventure. He became a Camp Counselor in his high school years.

MIDDLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO