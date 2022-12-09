Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Badgers men’s hoops moves into AP Top 25 for first time this season
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Badgers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll, thanks in large part to a big win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 13 and undefeated when they visited the Kohl Center last week, but back-to-back losses to the Badgers and Tennessee have dropped them to No. 20.
REPORT: Badgers Experienced Offensive Lineman Makes Transfer Portal Decision
The Wisconsin Badgers will have a new offensive look for 2023. The Badgers lost their 2022 starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, to the transfer portal last week. New head coach Luke Fickell recently brought in one of the top offensive coordinators in the country, Phil Longo. The move appeared to pacify some members of the Badgers’ offense who hit the portal but chose to remain in Madison. One offensive lineman recently delivered more transfer portal football news to the Badgers. According to Jesse Temple with The Athletic, Badgers fifth-year senior Michael Furtney chose to stay with the program.
NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball
The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
Pitt ends road to repeat for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat officially ended for the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night as they fell in five sets to No. 6 Pittsburgh in the regional finals. The Badgers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the opening set to take an early lead over the...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
Wisconsin adds Davion Thomas of Racine (Wis.) as a preferred walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers land a walk-on commitment from wide receiver Davion Thomas of Saint Catherine's High School.
Wynn Stang of Mukwonago (Wis.) earns a walk-on offer from Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to Wynn Stang of Mukwonago High School.
Wisconsin Badgers Announce Team Awards
The focus of the Wisconsin Badgers football program has been on the future. With the hiring of Luke Fickell, everyone has been interested in the program’s new direction. However, this current season is not over, and there is still a lot to celebrate. While the season did not go the way many wanted it to go, there were many players that performed well. The Wisconsin Badgers announced their team awards on Friday night.
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Baraboo, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Rohderick Culp
LODI – Rohderick “Bum” Culp, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Bum was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gordon and Jennie (Blankenheim) Culp. He married the love of his life, Alice Cepress, on Sept. 11, 1965, and began a lifelong journey of love, known as “Bum & Cookie.”
Nathanael Luther Simonson
WAUPACA – Nathanael Luther “Nat” Simonson, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Hibbing, Minn., Nat was the second of four children to the Rev. S. Luther and Audrey Simonson. The family moved to Madison in 1971. Nat...
Wayne Bindl
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Wayne H. “Buzzy” Bindl, age 82, of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1940, in Richland Center, WI, the son of Michael and Helen (Meise) Bindl. Buzzy was married on June 26, 1965, to the former Geraldine Ederer. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and farmed all of his life. He enjoyed playing cards, all sports but especially baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
Matthew S. Young
MADISON / MIDDLETON- it is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Matthew S. Young of Middleton inform you of his passing on Friday, December 2, 2022, from cancer. Matthew was surrounded by his family and felt their love through his three-year cancer journey. He was born on July 1, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, the loving son of Steven and Mary (Haney) Young. Matt graduated from Madison Memorial High School with the class of 1998. He continued his education at Northland College and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Geology in 2002. One of Matt’s important youth experiences was Camp Manitowish in Northern Wisconsin. The experiences there helped him grow to love the outdoors and water adventure. He became a Camp Counselor in his high school years.
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
William Richard Noll
MADISON – William Richard Noll was born on May 26, 1952, in Madison. He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the ripe age of 70. Back in the day, Bill loved playing softball and volleyball, cookouts and mini weenies. He may not have grown to be a people person, but when we made him go out, he did appreciate his family time.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Vicki Renee Cleary
Vicki Renee Cleary, age 68 of Mount Horeb passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Vicki was born on August 26, 1954 in Rantoul, Illinois, daughter of Rollie and Norma (Robb) Trumble. She grew up in the Blanchardville area and attended grade school at the Durkin Country School across from the family farm and graduated from Pecatonica Area Schools first and finest class of 1972 in Blanchardville, WI. Vicki worked for CUNA Credit Union, in both Monroe and Madison, WI for over 20 years. She had a passion for the credit union philosophy, and she held several leadership positions throughout her career, including Interim President/CEO and Executive & Lending Vice President for CUNA Credit Union before retiring. In her family life she was a devoted mother, was the best pie maker and a good baker.
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
