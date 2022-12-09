Read full article on original website
Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is dead and another person is injured after a crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the woman as 52-year-old Jacqueline Sabbath, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road. She was pronounced...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed tree leads to three-vehicle accident on HWY 80 at Marshall city limits
MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a crash affecting traffic on Highway 80 West. According to the HCSO, a tree fell near east of Tom Lay Road on Hwy. 80 at the Marshall city limits which led to a three-vehicle accident. Details...
SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road in...
51-Year-Old Paul Born Killed In A Fatal Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Webster Parish. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US Highway 371, just north of LA Highway 531.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening. The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road. Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
Standoff scene cleared after more than 12 hours; SPD searches for suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a suspect in what they describe as a violent domestic incident that led to a 12-hour standoff Sunday night into Monday morning. O.B. Washington, 28, is wanted on multiple charges related to the standoff in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Police...
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
Attorney gives away bikes to local children
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
Bridge Work to Slow I-220 Traffic in Shreveport-Bossier
Driving in the northern half of Caddo and Bossier parishes will have an extra dose of problems this Saturday. If you're planning to drive through these areas you'll certainly want to leave a little early and pack a little extra patience. As we were told earlier this week by the...
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic.
Shreveport man facing centuries in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
28-Year-Old Jessica Farris Died In Motor Vehicle Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mansfield on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on U.S highway 171. In a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north, Jessica Farris, 28, collided with the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer an 18-wheeler close to Hudson Darby Road at around 8 a.m.
Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week
SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
