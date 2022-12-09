SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

