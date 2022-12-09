ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Woman killed, another person injured in crash on Buncombe Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is dead and another person is injured after a crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the woman as 52-year-old Jacqueline Sabbath, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road. She was pronounced...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD identifies suspect wanted in W. Shreveport standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport. Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha

December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
TENAHA, TX
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
COUSHATTA, LA
KTBS

Attorney gives away bikes to local children

SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of children have brand new bikes for Christmas, thanks to attorney Gordon McKernan. The law firm hosted giveaways in Shreveport and nine other cities across the state this weekend. A total of 101 bikes were handed out at the Shreveport office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man facing centuries in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Family & friends remember La’Keia Rawls 11 years after death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year makes 11 years since the passing of La’Keia Rawls. She was the victim of the first Shreveport homicide of 2012. [RELATED: Charges upgraded in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2012]. “She was always there for me. If she was there making me tough...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week

SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA

