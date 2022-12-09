Not every ad you see is going to be a memorable one. According to Red Crow Marketing, the average American is exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads a day, whether that's from TV, radio, social media or from the clothes you wear and the foods you eat. However, we notice less than 100 of them — the ones with the right aspects to catch our attention. Per Search Engine Journal, jingles are one of the marketing tools that have been proven to work. "Jingles still work for the same reason they worked in the past," Victoria University's associate professor of marketing Michal Strahilevitz said. "Be it a jingle or a pop song, if you play a catchy tune with cute lyrics over and over again, people remember it."

