Martha Stewart Shares Photos of Her Extensive Decorative Turkey Collection — Featuring 112 Different Turkeys!
The lifestyle expert shared two full carousels of photos of her turkey-themed Thanksgiving decorations on Instagram on Friday Martha Stewart revealed her decorative Thanksgiving turkeys on Instagram Friday — all 112 of them! The lifestyle mogul, 81, shared photos of her Turkey Day festivities — and incredible decor — on Friday. She celebrated on her farm along with family and friends. In two separate posts on Instagram, Stewart shared a series of photos highlighting her extensive collection of decorative turkeys. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here...
Kim Kardashian Gets Her Elaborate Gingerbread Houses From The Solvang Bakery
When Kim Kardashian isn't sharing her life in her family's Hulu show, she gives fans an inside look at her life through her social media accounts. Fans have been treated to tours of her walk-in refrigerator, complete with a frozen yogurt machine and drink fridge (per People). Fans were treated to an inside look at her unique home when she shared it in a video with Vogue. Her design aesthetic embraces minimalism and neutral colors, and you'll find white fuzzy chairs, to match her white marble kitchen countertops. She goes to great lengths to make sure everything matches, so much so, that she even chooses white cheddar Cheetos to match her home.
Duff Goldman's Cake Shop Made A Mind-Blowing 'Gingerbread City'
Making gingerbread houses is an age-old holiday tradition that dates as far back as the 1800s, according to The Guardian, though anybody that's ever tried to put one together will probably tell you that creating one of the candy-coated pieces of Christmas decor is a lot harder than it sounds. No matter how creative you are, the vision you have for the treat in your head never seems to come to life, leaving you with a pile of gloopy, frosting-coated candy and broken gingerbread pieces that might be better suited for the trash than your mouth.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Instagram Is Gushing Over Buddy Valastro's Family Pic At Rockefeller Center
If there's one thing Instagram loves, it's a sneak peek into the personal lives of celebrities. Pretty much every interaction between Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, rakes in the likes, and fans on Instagram rained hearts on Alex Guarnaschelli's sweet throwback pic with her daughter; those are just a few examples of many. It's like these little glimpses into the stars' real lives make fans feel closer to them, and the result is often a wave of love from internet users who feel like they really know their favorite celebs.
The Sweet Reason Duff Goldman Started Happy Fun Bake Time
Food Network star Duff Goldman is known to make the best of amateur bakers' less-than-perfect performances in the kitchen. "You can totally do this!" he posted recently to his @duffgoldman Instagram, encouraging us to rewire our "find a bakery near me" mentality and instead try our hand at his Santa DIY cake kit, sold through his flagship Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. He promised that if we mess it up, we're not headed for the naughty list.
I Tried the Super-Popular TikTok French Toast Hack and I’ll Never Make It Any Other Way
French toast is one of those classic breakfast dishes that many of us know by heart. While you might have your own special variations or mix-ins, chances are your French toast involves soaking sliced bread in a mixture of whisked eggs and milk or cream (often with flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon), before cooking in a pan until golden-brown, and then serving with butter, maple syrup, and maybe some fresh fruit. French toast is a go-to for a reason — it’s simple, sweet, and incredibly customizable.
Dolly Parton photographer opens Dolly-themed tiny house vacation rental
One man says one of his heroes truly changed his life. And now, you can stay at his tribute to that hero.
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
uproarcsu.com
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
TikTok Is In Shock After Paul Hollywood Was In A 'Normal' Kitchen Judging A Tart
One of the things we love about social media is the ability to see celebrities in their natural habitat. Or even unnatural habitats that just aren't the ones we're used to seeing them in, as is the case of a recent TikTok showing "The Great British Bake Off" judge Paul Hollywood critiquing a baked good in an ordinary kitchen — which some fans mistook for his home. As the very visible recording equipment in the video heavily alludes to, this video was taken as part of a recent appearance on the podcast "Table Manners."
Delish
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
The Single Voice Behind Chili's Ribs And Goldfish Cracker Jingles
Not every ad you see is going to be a memorable one. According to Red Crow Marketing, the average American is exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads a day, whether that's from TV, radio, social media or from the clothes you wear and the foods you eat. However, we notice less than 100 of them — the ones with the right aspects to catch our attention. Per Search Engine Journal, jingles are one of the marketing tools that have been proven to work. "Jingles still work for the same reason they worked in the past," Victoria University's associate professor of marketing Michal Strahilevitz said. "Be it a jingle or a pop song, if you play a catchy tune with cute lyrics over and over again, people remember it."
momjunky.com
Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious
This old-fashioned Christmas butter cookie recipe has been in my family for generations. It’s one of those classic recipes that always turn out so delicious and go perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa on cold winter evenings. The best part about this butter cookie recipe is that it is super easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to make your holiday baking experience even easier. So grab a mixing bowl, and some simple ingredients and get ready to make some delicious Christmas butter cookies!
TikTok Is Crushing Over Bella Hadid's Chaotically Good Stacked Sandwich
Whether you eat your mid-day meal in a cafeteria, an office, or even on the go, there's one foolproof lunch option that never goes out of style: sandwiches. Easy-to-make, mess-free, and oh-so-delicious, there's something so nostalgic about the humble sandwich. Almost everyone grew up eating them, and a certain comfort accompanies biting into your favorite hand-held creation.
Carvel Just Dropped New Kit Kat Duo Inspired Sundaes For The Winter
When you're craving a frozen sweet treat, you have a plethora of chain ice cream shops to choose from. Right up there in popularity with Dairy Queen and Coldstone Creamery is Carvel. It's garnered its share of fans over the years thanks to its famous soft-serve ice cream and long list of frozen desserts, specifically its wildly popular ice cream cakes. One Washington Post writer even wrote an entire ode to the ice cream chain, saying, "Carvel is creamy and fluffy... It disappears practically upon mouth contact, leaving only a slight chill and lovely sweetness."
The Big Brunch's Will Guidara Has The Best Tips For Cooking An Amazing Meal - Exclusive
Restaurateur Will Guidara recently appeared as a judge in the first season of "The Big Brunch" — HBO Max's new cooking competition that challenges chefs to create brunch-centric meals and dishes as they vie for $300,000 to jumpstart their business dreams. As you could probably guess, Guidara knows a thing or two about brunch, and he spoke with Mashed in an exclusive interview to give us his thoughts on the show as well as his overall thoughts on brunch.
A Former Royal Chef Called The Windsor's Christmas Dinner Menu 'Boring'
Darren McGrady, a chef who worked for the British royal family from 1982 to 1997, has made quite a side gig out of supplying quotes about his former employers. Although it's been 25 years since he let the Kensington Palace kitchens (and nearly that long since he emigrated to the U.S.), he's never short of a few words on all things relating to the royals and their food preferences.
