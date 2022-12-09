SLCPD: Third suspect arrested in murder investigation of teenager

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reported that a 15-year-old girl has been arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in connection to the murder of Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, 17, in September 2022.

The girl is facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice.

SLCPD responded to multiple reports of a shooting near 500 South Post Street around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Officers arrived to find a young man, later identified as Galicia-Rodriguez, with critical injuries.

First responders provided first aid, and Gold Cross transported the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into Galicia-Rodriguez’s death revealed that a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl had followed his car to a house with the plan to carjack him. A girl was with Galicia-Rodriguez in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly walked up to the driver’s side of the car and fired multiple rounds into the window, killing Galicia-Rodriguez. Then, the boy reportedly returned to the car the 17-year-old was driving, and they both left the area.

The 16-year-old was arrested in West Jordan on Sept. 29 on charges including one count of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old was taken into custody on Oct. 5 on murder and aggravated robbery charges.

All three teens are booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center.

