Salt Lake City, UT

SLCPD: Third suspect arrested in murder investigation of teenager

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reported that a 15-year-old girl has been arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in connection to the murder of Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, 17, in September 2022.

The girl is facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice.

BACKGROUND: Victim identified in ‘possibly gang-related’ fatal Salt Lake City shooting

SLCPD responded to multiple reports of a shooting near 500 South Post Street around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Officers arrived to find a young man, later identified as Galicia-Rodriguez, with critical injuries.

First responders provided first aid, and Gold Cross transported the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into Galicia-Rodriguez’s death revealed that a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl had followed his car to a house with the plan to carjack him. A girl was with Galicia-Rodriguez in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly walked up to the driver’s side of the car and fired multiple rounds into the window, killing Galicia-Rodriguez. Then, the boy reportedly returned to the car the 17-year-old was driving, and they both left the area.

The 16-year-old was arrested in West Jordan on Sept. 29 on charges including one count of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old was taken into custody on Oct. 5 on murder and aggravated robbery charges.

All three teens are booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

ABC4

