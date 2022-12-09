Santa Rosa, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Rosa.
The St. Helena High School soccer team will have a game with Piner High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
St. Helena High School
Piner High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Healdsburg High School soccer team will have a game with Maria Carrillo High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Healdsburg High School
Maria Carrillo High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
