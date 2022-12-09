ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Rosa.

The St. Helena High School soccer team will have a game with Piner High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

St. Helena High School
Piner High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Healdsburg High School soccer team will have a game with Maria Carrillo High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Healdsburg High School
Maria Carrillo High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash

A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Resident Dies in Marin County Crash

A Petaluma resident is dead after a two-car crash in Marin County. The person lost control while driving on Point Reyes Petaluma Road on Saturday afternoon. They swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and were hit in the passenger side by another car. The driver of the other car suffered major injuries but is expected to survive. The two drivers were the only people inside either vehicle.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023

The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain brings its share of problems

OAKLAND, Calif. - The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. In Sonoma County, volunteer firefighters in Monte Rio were cleaning up the damage from the storm that left its mark in several ways. At least four homes were damaged Saturday. In one case, a tree landed on two houses and also fell on three cars, disrupting one group's festive weekend.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at James Donlon Boulevard

The Antioch Police Department reported a fatality following a car crash at the intersection of Silverado Drive and James Donlon Boulevard. In a news release by Antioch PD, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Car Crash Fatality Reported in Antioch. A preliminary report...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

US-101 lanes reopened after landslide

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – All southbound lanes cleared on US-101 south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. The reason lanes had closed was a landslide, CHP confirmed to KRON4 News. CHP also advised all to “avoid the area.” The landslide occurred just before 4:30 a.m. This […]
SAUSALITO, CA
ksro.com

Man Arrested in Sonoma County with Stolen CHP Badge

A Richmond man was arrested in Sonoma County for negligently firing a gun and falsely identifying himself as a CHP officer. Gunshots were reported Thursday night as well as a car stuck in mud in the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue. A responding deputy found the suspect, 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, near the car displaying signs of being under the influence. Monterrosa told the deputy he was a police officer while wearing a CHP badge around his neck. The deputy quickly determined Monterrosa wasn’t an officer and that the badge was stolen. The deputy then recovered a .40 caliber handgun and spent shell casings near the car. A box of ammunition and magazines were also found in the car.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Things to Know Before You Move to Vallejo, California

Whether you are looking for a good place to live in California or are considering relocating, Vallejo is a great option. Located 30 miles north of San Francisco, the city is one of the largest in Solano County. If you are moving to Vallejo, California for the first time or...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision in Marin leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

MARIN, Calif. - A car accident Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, resulted in the death of a driver and serious injuries of another, CHP authorities said. Around 1:20 p.m. a Subaru traveling southbound suddenly lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes where a...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Eight big rigs catch fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m. Fire […]
OAKLAND, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy