Saint Louis, MO

Citrus County Chronicle

Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck and fired it into the net with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Monday night. Malkin's ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust's shot attempt from in close was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

