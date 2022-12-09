Lea Michele has revealed that she was told to get a “nose job” while opening up about the pressures she faced to fit the Hollywood beauty standard.The Glee star, 36, reflected on the unsolicited comments about her appearance as a young actress during an interview with Town & Country magazine.According to Michele, when she was growing up, “people would tell [her] to get nose jobs” and that she “wasn’t pretty enough for film and television”.However, the Funny Girl star ignored the suggestions to undergo plastic surgery, while also noting that it was her appearance that sparked comparisons to her...

3 DAYS AGO