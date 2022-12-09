ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'

According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Independent

Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before deathAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

