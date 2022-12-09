Read full article on original website
Related
A Florida police chief flashed her badge to get out of ticket. She’s now out of a job
A Florida police chief driving a golf cart without a license plate was stopped by a fellow officer last month and flashed her badge to get out of a ticket. Just a few weeks later, she was asked to step down from her post.
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
According to reports, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself A beloved hospital CEO was shot to death by her husband at the couple's Coral Gables, Fla., home in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report. According to WPLG-TV, 62-year-old Antonio Mazzorana fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez, before turning the gun on himself. WFOR-TV reports Jimenez, who was CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, worked at the facility for more than 35 years. She was...
Arrest made after grandmother stabbed to death in Buckhead gated community
Community leaders have joined the family of a 77-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her Buckhead home in calling for...
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
A sleepy bear was caught on camera snoozing on the doorstep of a Florida home.The animal can be seen curled up asleep in front of a house in Seminole County.“It was amazing, I just walked out and it was right there in front of me, so close,” Chuck Robbins, who took the video, said of the encounter.He said a neighbour had alerted him to the bear being in his yard after reports it had entered the neighbourhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cocaine Bear: Ray Liotta stars as drug kingpin in one of last roles before deathAvram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Tampa and New Orleans food favorites battle it out as teams battle on field
Alessi Bakery and Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen prepare their city's specialty dished for Monday night.
Comments / 0