Emily Marco signs NLI to play soccer at New Haven

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It was a celebratory day for the Union-Endicott girls soccer program on Wednesday as one of their own signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

Emily Marco signed her NLI to play soccer at the University of New Haven, a division 2 school in the Northeast 10 conference.

Emily was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the occasion, as she made her commitment official.

After putting pen to paper, Marco explained why New Haven was the right choice.

“The first time that I went there, I was at a soccer clinic and just fell in love with the school,” Marco said. “The team was great, and I love the campus.”

Once she gets to New Haven, she plans on studying exercise science.

