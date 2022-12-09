ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams’ two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will automatically face an NHL disciplinary hearing for the cross-check, and Guentzel were also issued minor penalties for slashing.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears would like to come out of their bye week the same way they came out of a mini-bye weekend following a Thursday night game earlier this season. It was the previous time the Bears won a game, 33-14 against New England...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan continued to assail the NFL on Monday for fining him after concluding that he faked an injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue...
METAIRIE, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy