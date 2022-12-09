Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Resurgent Zion Williamson powering Pelicans up the standings
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A wide-smiling Zion Williamson could afford to poke fun at himself for the free throw he missed while fans packing the New Orleans Pelicans' home arena were celebrating his latest dominant outing with thunderous chants of “M-V-P!”. That's because the Pelicans, now perched atop...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans did a lot of good things Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they came up short late with a chance to seal the victory as their skid extended to eight games with a 27-23 loss.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The question is no longer asked if the Philadelphia Eagles' best record in the NFL makes them the favorite out of the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, because at this point this deep into the season, they clearly are. No one has to wonder if...
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement
DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Josey Jewell hesitated for a second after picking off Patrick Mahomes with the Denver Broncos trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 27-0 on Sunday. Should he race for the end zone so he and his teammates could preen for the cameras in celebration?
Citrus County Chronicle
Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan continued to assail the NFL on Monday for fining him after concluding that he faked an injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue...
Citrus County Chronicle
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the Miami Dolphins won all three of their November games, coach Mike McDaniel preached the importance of playing their best football in December. The Dolphins have done the exact opposite, putting together terrible performances against the 49ers and the Chargers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they've surrendered. What if the takeaways don't come and the pass rush isn't...
