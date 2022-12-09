Read full article on original website
Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and...
Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.
Panthers run over and through Seahawks for 30-24 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — For all the drama that has surrounded the Carolina Panthers this season, a resiliency among the group has developed and left them unexpectedly in the middle of a playoff race with four games to go. The race to the NFC South title might end up going...
Keller caps hat trick to lift Coyotes past Flyers 5-4 in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller capped his first career hat trick with a goal with 22.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Keller skated in from the left side and beat Carter Hart to the glove...
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the Miami Dolphins won all three of their November games, coach Mike McDaniel preached the importance of playing their best football in December. The Dolphins have done the exact opposite, putting together terrible performances against the 49ers and the Chargers.
Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel's debut season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are stuck in their first three-game skid since Mike Vrabel's debut season with the latest loss just plain old “bad football." Yet they're still atop the AFC South, chasing their third straight division title with four games remaining.
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and...
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense.
100 Thieves undefeated in claiming Red Bull Home Ground title
100 Thieves beat Cloud 9 in the Grand Final to win the third iteration of the Red Bull Home Ground
Purdy outshines Brady in 1st start as 49ers beat Bucs 35-7
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a...
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS's Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer's Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract. Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.
This Is What Josh Bell Had To Say After Signing Contract With The Guardians
Josh Bell talks to the Cleveland media following the organization's announcement of his two-year contract.
Jets' White 'ready to roll' after hits sent him to hospital
Mike White got tackled again Monday morning, this time by his 15-month-old twins. The New York Jets quarterback got up — just as he did all game Sunday. But this time with smiles instead of pain-induced grimaces.
On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111
MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Rousseau and the Buffalo Bills didn’t want to let down Von Miller. On Sunday, they collectively filled the absence of their star pass rusher by not letting up on Mike White and the New York Jets.
Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed
DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.
Texans throw wrinkle at Cowboys, can't close in 27-23 loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans declared their intention to go back to Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. They kept the wrinkle to themselves, and had the Dallas Cowboys just enough off kilter to flirt with a big upset.
