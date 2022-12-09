A few years ago, we jumped on the bandwagon of giving experience gifts to our kids instead of toys, craft supplies, board games, and books. Now, don’t get me wrong – toys, craft supplies, board games, and books are amazing gifts. But with four children and generous family members, the piles of presents was growing beyond what we could manage. It was even a challenge to haul back everything my kids received after Christmas at grandma’s one year. We started to think about how so many presents were outgrown or forgotten about after a short period of time – and then they just took up space in our house. After downsizing and decluttering in 2020, experience gifts seemed like the perfect fit for our family. What could be better, right? Why request anything but experience presents every holiday? Well, we have come to realize there are both pros and cons with giving experiences gifts to kids.

