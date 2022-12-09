Read full article on original website
Related
Man Demands Possessions of 'Selfish' Sister as Christmas Present Gifts for His Own Children
Is it ever appropriate to ask for someone else’s belongings?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Chepinska on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Christmas season is just around the corner, and many households all over the world are getting prepared for the big day on December 25th.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
PopSugar
28 Stocking Stuffers For Babies, Toddlers, Little Kids, and Big Kids
Oh, the things we'd do to be a kid on Christmas again. The days of waking up at the crack of dawn and beelining it to the tree may have come and gone for us adults, but that warm, fuzzy feeling we experienced as kids is still dear to our hearts. Luckily, with babies, toddlers, and children in the picture, we grownups get to relive the magic of Christmas morning all over again. It's a special time for us all, and knowing the excitement kids hold for the holidays makes it even better, which is why it's important their stockings are magical.
Hard times... but we'll keep the lights on! Brothers brighten up their mother's house with Christmas lights in dazzling display to raise money for children's hospital
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays. Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity. They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the...
BBC
Cost of living: Christmas wrapped for Gloucestershire families
A woman has been on a mission to make sure no child in her local area goes without a Christmas present this year. Louise Williamson, 54, from Gloucestershire, collected hundreds of presents to help families who otherwise might not be able to afford gifts. More than 200 families attended hubs...
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
BBC
Scarborough girl, 9, raises cash for families' Christmas dinners
A nine-year old girl from Scarborough has been raising money to help provide families in need with food for their Christmas dinners. Lils said she decided to help after speaking to her mum and dad, who run a charity. The cash raised would be used to buy food essentials and...
momcollective.com
Missing Someone Through the Holidays
Missing someone through the holidays is extra tough. A time of year that focuses on family, relationships, and friends can put you down really quickly when your heart aches for someone who is not there. Here are some tricks to use when trying to find the holly to your jolly.
Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom seek help providing gifts
No. 33: Grandparents, one undergoing chemotherapy, care for 7-year-old grandson For the past four years, Grandmother and Grandfather have been raising their 7-year-old grandson. Grandpa is retired, and with the “help” of his grandson, he maintains the yard and tends to house repairs. Grandmother chose to homeschool their grandson because she felt it was best for him. Recently, though, she has begun chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. The hope is that the painful tumor pressing on...
momcollective.com
Budget-Friendly Gifts for Moms
I won’t lie–our Christmas budget this year is a lot smaller than it has been in years past. Not because we (thankfully) had any outstanding medical bills or just bought a new house/car. It shrunk simply because its just expensive being a human right now. With gas prices soaring, inflation skyrocketing, and the price of groceries up at least 24%, we simply do not have the same amount saved as we have before–and I know we can’t be the only ones.
aarp.org
Holiday gift ideas for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers
Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging. The Alzheimer's Association offers a caregiver holiday guide that shows how, with careful planning, family celebrations can continue to be a meaningful part of the holidays while ensuring safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone.
momcollective.com
Experience Gifts for Kids: Pros and Cons
A few years ago, we jumped on the bandwagon of giving experience gifts to our kids instead of toys, craft supplies, board games, and books. Now, don’t get me wrong – toys, craft supplies, board games, and books are amazing gifts. But with four children and generous family members, the piles of presents was growing beyond what we could manage. It was even a challenge to haul back everything my kids received after Christmas at grandma’s one year. We started to think about how so many presents were outgrown or forgotten about after a short period of time – and then they just took up space in our house. After downsizing and decluttering in 2020, experience gifts seemed like the perfect fit for our family. What could be better, right? Why request anything but experience presents every holiday? Well, we have come to realize there are both pros and cons with giving experiences gifts to kids.
