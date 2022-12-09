ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ryan Castleberry
3d ago

He probably stole the money he used to repay the loans from somewhere else. Either way he lied on the applications and took advantage of a global pandemic for personal gain. As a politician you can't do much worse than that

Jan Ridingfast
3d ago

Excellent...now let's do some bipartisan collaboration and look at every member of congress who took out the same loans and had them forgiven. Think we had several on both sides of the aisle. One thing about money, both parties have no problem holding their hands out. After that we can look at who made how much in stocks in 2021 and 2022...another bipartisan agreement! Congressional parties do work together!

Angela Jones
3d ago

it's a shame that more people took money during covid from people who really needed the money. Especially politicians, reality stars, criminals, rich or people who didn't need the funds. A lot of these types r getting caught but of course we'll c how many serve time! 👿

NBC News

Eyes on 2024: Democrats weigh Sinema's decision to leave party

Democrats both in Washington D.C. and Arizona spent the weekend processing Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the party and register as an independent. Among progressives (and potential Sinema challengers from the left), the decision was blasted as proof she didn’t care about the party — outgoing Arizona Democratic Party vice-chairman Michael Slugocki said he’s “shockingly disappointed at how awful she continues to be.” And Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t expect Democrats to stand behind someone “who helped sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting rights.”
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
NBC News

Sinema's switch to independent driven by ‘political aspirations,’ Sen. Bernie Sanders says

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party was driven by “political aspirations for the future in Arizona," Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday. “I happen to suspect that it’s probably a lot to do with politics back in Arizona," Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union." "I think the Democrats there are not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helped sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting rights and so forth."
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
CBS Denver

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stacks containers at border

Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona's remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office.Until protesters slowed, then largely halted the work in recent days, Ducey pressed forward over the objections of the U.S. government, environmentalists and an incoming governor who has called it a poor use of resources.Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said last week she was "looking at all the options" and hasn't decided what to do about the containers after her Jan. 5....
