He probably stole the money he used to repay the loans from somewhere else. Either way he lied on the applications and took advantage of a global pandemic for personal gain. As a politician you can't do much worse than that
Excellent...now let's do some bipartisan collaboration and look at every member of congress who took out the same loans and had them forgiven. Think we had several on both sides of the aisle. One thing about money, both parties have no problem holding their hands out. After that we can look at who made how much in stocks in 2021 and 2022...another bipartisan agreement! Congressional parties do work together!
it's a shame that more people took money during covid from people who really needed the money. Especially politicians, reality stars, criminals, rich or people who didn't need the funds. A lot of these types r getting caught but of course we'll c how many serve time! 👿
