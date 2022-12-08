Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
wvtm13.com
Co-workers, customers remember popular Shelby County fast food worker
CHELSEA, Ala. — Our community lost someone special a few days ago. Her name was Phillis Moore, known affectionately as "Miss Phillis." Over the years, she greeted thousands of customers at the McDonald's in Chelsea. Watch the video above as WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the...
After exhibition driving crash city leaders say enough is enough, eyewitness tells all
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The investigation continues for a fiery exhibition driving crash that left 13 injured and nine of them in critical condition. It was on John Rogers Drive where a witness tells CBS42 a red charger was doing donuts when it lost control and crashed. This isn’t Birmingham’s first exhibition driving crash that […]
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
cahabasun.com
Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade (2 photo galleries)
Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
City of Springville celebrates 150th anniversary
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The City of Springville celebrated its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, Thursday night, December 8, with events in the city’s historic downtown. “We had a great time last night celebrating The City of Springville’s 150th anniversary. We honored Springville’s past, present, and future,” Rick Hopkins said. “The citizens […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Who are the 50 highest paid employees with the City of Birmingham?
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.
wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
wbrc.com
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
Calhoun County Recognizes a Deputy Sheriff Lost In The Line of Duty
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office shared on their facebook page that in November of 1962, Calhoun County lost a deputy sheriff in the line of duty. Until recently, this LODD (line-of-duty death) was lost to history.Deputy Sheriff Walter Raymond Hall died in what is now UAB hospital as a result of head injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while he was transporting a prisoner to Tuscaloosa. Deputy Hall had worked as a deputy sheriff for a little shy of 10 years. He worked under sheriffs Socco Pate and Roy Snead Sr.A descendant of Deputy Hall’s contacted us for information about his ancestor. Once we realized that this was a LODD, we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented, and recognized by the relevant organizations.They have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund‘s wall in Washington, D.C. During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall’s name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.He has also been approved and added to the The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). In addition, he will be added to the Alabama state memorial wall in Anniston, and a stone listing the other LODDs in front of the Sheriff’s Office.
wvtm13.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society CEO honored with award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A special honor was awarded to the CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). Allison Black Cornelius, the chief executive officer of the GBHS, was named one of the winners of the CEO of the Year Awards at a recent Birmingham Business Journal event. A...
After split, Methodists go in different directions
After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
UPDATE – Early Morning Fire in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL – Earlier today we reported on a fire in Alexandria, AL. We have a new update to the story which is below. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 7100 US HWY 431. Upon arrival fire crews observed the fire at the Valley Veterinary Clinic was fully involved and made a rapid assessment not to enter the building and initiated a defensive exterior attack on the fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Jimmy Fisher advised that the fire had already spread throughout the building and other agencies were requested for assistance. The Angel Volunteer Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, and the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department sent additional equipment and firefighters to assist with battling the fire.
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
