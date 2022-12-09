Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights on woman’s home

CONWAY, Ark. – You better watch out. You better not cry, but a Grinch is attempting to steal Christmas in Conway. The lights on a mother’s downtown home have been cut clean through the power cords twice in one week.

Despite the crime, her family intends to keep the lights shining. Marilyn Moix and Justin Hoadley say they haven’t heard of it happening anywhere else in their neighborhood around College Avenue, so they fear someone has put ending their display on their Christmas Wishlist.

Surveying the damage around his mother’s home, Hoadley is prepared to deck the halls once more.

“This is our second time this year so far. It happened twice last year,” Hoadley said. “We’re going to keep fighting for Christmas joy because that’s what we do at our house.”

Hoadley questioned why someone cut his mother’s Christmas lights as her home is only six blocks away from the police station.

“I love Christmas,” Moix stated. “We believe in the spirit of people, the spirit of the season, and the joy that lights and decorations can bring to not only our family but to people as they pass by our home.”

The family hasn’t filed a police report, but they have asked authorities to be extra watchful on patrols by the busy street corner.

“In the evening hours, that’s when it seems to happen. Right around dusk,” Moix said.

She and Hoadley don’t wish for the culprit to spend the holidays in jail, but they hope whoever it is caught red-handed, or perhaps red-nosed, and gets just what they deserve.

“I just hope maybe they get a lump of coal in their stocking. That’s what I keep telling everybody,” Hoadley concluded.

“If the person sees this who’s doing this, can you just be happy with the season of Christmas and let the lights be the lights,” Moix added.

Some have suggested a game camera be used to catch who’s doing it, but it’s such a busy street and Moix said she doesn’t think it would work for her problem. Hoadley said he’d rather not, but he is prepared to keep replacing these lights all throughout the holidays if he has to.

