ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers

By Gary Burton Jr.
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUify_0jcbKKkD00

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – December 12 th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.

The White County Sheriff’s office said she voluntarily left and believes she isn’t in any danger.

North Little Rock police locate 12-year-old runaway, found safe

With a dropped head filled with watery eyes, Samuel and Jill Massey plead to their daughter “Raynee just come home.”

They say they had no idea Raynee had thought of running away.

On that mid-November day, Raynee’s parents say she walked out of their house and got in the car with a man.

During this time, Samuel was deer hunting and Jill was in their kitchen.

“She was gone about 10 minutes before I realized she wasn’t in the house.”

The White County Sheriff’s Office says a nearby neighborhood captured the vehicle Raynee got in on camera.

The car could also be seen at the Shell gas station in El Paso, Arkansas.

Samuel says they did all they could to shelter and provide for Raynee.

The only reason he could come up with for her actions is him demanding good grade or her phone privileges would be taken.

“I didn’t think that was too much to ask,” he says.

The Massey’s say their biggest regret was trusting Raynee with the internet.

They feel this led Raynee to the two individuals seen at the Shell gas station driving the car.

The sheriff’s office says figuring out who they are is top priority.

The sheriff’s office also says they think Raynee may have changed her appearance and could be going by a different name.

They have some leads that indicate Raynee may be attempting to make her way to Florida, but they feel she is still in Arkansas.

Raynee Massey is 5’3 and weighs 112Lbs with blue eyes and brown/blond hair.

She also has braces and wears glasses.

If you have any information, contact Detective McIntosh at 501-279-6279 or White County dispatch at 501-279-6241.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 8

ifwemust
3d ago

Poor mom and dad. That girl has no clue the danger she has put herself in or the grief she is causing. Prayers that she comes home soon.

Reply(1)
10
Brenda Callahan-Mcvay
3d ago

What makes them think she’s not in danger? She got into a vehicle with men. Girls are trafficked every day

Reply
5
Related
whiterivernow.com

Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found

A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
NEWPORT, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Human remains identified in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
BELLA VISTA, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
MONTICELLO, AR
KATV

England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
ENGLAND, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy