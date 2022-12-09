ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Special Olympics wraps up 2022 bowling tournament

By Madison Fitzpatrick
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas Special Olympics state finals bowling tournament took place at the Professor bowling alley in Little Rock from December 5th-8th.

The tournament united 800 athletes and coaches from all over the state of Arkansas, giving the athletes a chance to compete in a sport they love.

On December 8th, the finals were held, and the Special Olympics crowned many new state champions.”

