dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you sell SFM to stay risk-free?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon’s price has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. In recent trading sessions, it has followed the general trend of the industry.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What is the probability of ALGO reaching $50?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The previous 24 hours have seen an increase in the price of Algorand. The cryptocurrency has been going north despite only making slight gains. Algorand’s ecosystem has undergone numerous upgrades, which may have led to a modest price increase. Investor interest has increased in step with the market’s steady return of bulls.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC’s journey to $119, is it even possible?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since May 2022, LUNC has been at the heart of the crypto market’s problems. It is once again among the worst-hit coins in the year’s second crypto crash.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
fullycrypto.com
Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin
Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
ambcrypto.com
BNB surpasses ETH on this front, but can Binance Coin investors truly rejoice
BNB’s latest partnership in the GameFi space could give BNB a much-needed push. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed Ethereum [ETH] yet again in terms of its total value locked (TVL). According to BNB’s official tweet, its TVL increased slightly this quarter at 8.22%, compared to Ethereum’s increase of 0.45%.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
ambcrypto.com
USDC, a sudden ETH whale interest, and what it means for the stablecoin
ETH whales regain interest in USDC as stablecoin wars start to heat up. USDC purchases in the last 24 hours increased in the last 24 hours. Circle’s USDC stablecoin made it to the list of most purchased tokens by the top 5,000 ETH whales according to WhaleStats. But what are the potential implications of this observations and why is it important at this point in time?
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation rallies, but is there a chance of a price surge?
As per an analyst, BTC’s price might fall further. In the current cycle, BTC buy volume momentum has continued on a downtrend. An assessment of Bitcoin’s [BTC] buy volume momentum revealed that a further fall in the leading coin’s price was imminent, according to CryptoQuant analyst Ghoddusifar.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain was the most active protocol in November, but did it help BNB holders?
BNB witnessed a surge of daily active users on its dApp. The volume on popular dApps declined while selling pressure for BNB rose. According to DappRadar, activity on BNB Chain’s dApps increased gradually over the last month despite the prevalence of the bear market. The dApp angle. The data...
