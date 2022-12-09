ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ambcrypto.com

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you sell SFM to stay risk-free?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon’s price has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. In recent trading sessions, it has followed the general trend of the industry.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
ambcrypto.com

Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What is the probability of ALGO reaching $50?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The previous 24 hours have seen an increase in the price of Algorand. The cryptocurrency has been going north despite only making slight gains. Algorand’s ecosystem has undergone numerous upgrades, which may have led to a modest price increase. Investor interest has increased in step with the market’s steady return of bulls.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
fullycrypto.com

Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
ambcrypto.com

BNB surpasses ETH on this front, but can Binance Coin investors truly rejoice

BNB’s latest partnership in the GameFi space could give BNB a much-needed push. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed Ethereum [ETH] yet again in terms of its total value locked (TVL). According to BNB’s official tweet, its TVL increased slightly this quarter at 8.22%, compared to Ethereum’s increase of 0.45%.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
ambcrypto.com

USDC, a sudden ETH whale interest, and what it means for the stablecoin

ETH whales regain interest in USDC as stablecoin wars start to heat up. USDC purchases in the last 24 hours increased in the last 24 hours. Circle’s USDC stablecoin made it to the list of most purchased tokens by the top 5,000 ETH whales according to WhaleStats. But what are the potential implications of this observations and why is it important at this point in time?
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation rallies, but is there a chance of a price surge?

As per an analyst, BTC’s price might fall further. In the current cycle, BTC buy volume momentum has continued on a downtrend. An assessment of Bitcoin’s [BTC] buy volume momentum revealed that a further fall in the leading coin’s price was imminent, according to CryptoQuant analyst Ghoddusifar.
ambcrypto.com

BNB Chain was the most active protocol in November, but did it help BNB holders?

BNB witnessed a surge of daily active users on its dApp. The volume on popular dApps declined while selling pressure for BNB rose. According to DappRadar, activity on BNB Chain’s dApps increased gradually over the last month despite the prevalence of the bear market. The dApp angle. The data...

